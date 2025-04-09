403
Profile: Daniel Noboa, Ecuador’S Youngest President Faces Crucial Reelection
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Daniel Noboa, a 37-year-old Harvard-educated businessman, seeks reelection as Ecuador's president in a tight runoff on April 13. Noboa, who identifies as center-left, initially won the presidency in 2023 as an unexpected outsider, becoming the youngest leader in Ecuador's history.
He assumed office for an 18-month term to complete Guillermo Lasso's mandate after Lasso dissolved the National Assembly during political turmoil. Noboa's tenure has been marked by economic challenges, energy shortages, and escalating violence tied to organized crime and narcotrafficking.
Despite deploying military forces and declaring an“internal armed conflict” in January 2024, violent crime persists. Ecuador recorded 1,529 homicides in January and February 2025, making it the most violent start to a year in the country's history.
Noboa has positioned himself as a decisive leader committed to combating criminal networks. His campaign emphasizes continuity through his slogan,“Ecuador Moving Forward,” and promises reforms to reduce poverty, create jobs, and strengthen public security.
Noboa proposes constitutional changes to modernize governance and allow foreign military bases to combat organized crime. The election is highly polarized between Nobo and Luisa González of the leftist Revolución Ciudadana movement.
Both candidates tied at 44% in the first round of voting on February 9. Recent polls show no clear favorite, underscoring the competitiveness of this race.
Noboa's strained relationship with Vice President Verónica Abad has drawn criticism during his campaign. Despite challenges, Noboa remains focused on securing support from undecided voters in key provinces.
The outcome will determine whether he can extend his leadership amid Ecuador's deepening crises or if González will take power.
