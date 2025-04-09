403
Brazilian Views Of Trump And The U.S. Sour Amid Trade Tensions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A survey by Quaest reveals a sharp decline in Brazilian perceptions of the United States and Donald Trump. Negative views of the U.S. rose from 24% in March 2024 to 41% in March 2025, while positive opinions dropped from 58% to 44%.
This shift marks the end of a previously favorable outlook, creating a technical tie between positive and negative perceptions. Trump's return to the presidency and his protectionist trade policies, including tariffs on Brazilian steel (25%) and aluminum (10%), have fueled discontent.
These measures directly impact Brazil's economy, reducing export competitiveness and straining bilateral relations. The survey shows 43% of Brazilians hold a negative opinion of Trump, while only 22% view him positively.
Women, Black Brazilians, and supporters of President Lula da Silva express the most unfavorable views. The survey also highlights public sentiment regarding Brazil's response to Trump's tariff policies.
A majority, 53%, support diplomatic dialogue, while 33% favor retaliation through tariffs on U.S. goods. The economic fallout is significant for industries reliant on exports to the U.S., prompting legislative efforts like Brazil's Reciprocity Bill to protect national interests abroad.
Trump's announcement of global tariffs further complicates Brazil's position in international trade. Analysts suggest potential gains through increased exports to China but warn of broader economic risks.
The World Trade Organization predicts a 1% decline in global trade due to these policies, adding uncertainty for Brazilian businesses. The data underscores how Trump's leadership style and policies influence international perceptions and economic dynamics.
Brazil faces tough choices as it balances economic priorities with diplomatic relations amid growing skepticism toward the U.S.
