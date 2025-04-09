Northeast And Midwest See Rising Down Payments While The South Lags, According To Realtor®

Delaware leads the nation with a 38.6% rise in median down payments, reaching $49,000, followed by Rhode Island (+32.8%) and Maine (+32.0%)

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebuyers across the U.S. put down more money than ever in 2024, setting a new record for both down payment size and percentage of purchase price . But a closer look at the data in a new report from Realtor® shows a divided market: while down payments soared in the Northeast and Midwest, they declined in several Southern and Western states, reflecting shifting market dynamics.

The latest data shows that in states such as Delaware and Rhode Island, down payments surged by more than 30% annually. In contrast, pandemic-era boom states such as Texas and Florida saw double-digit declines, with down payments falling as much as 16.5% year over year.

"Today's high-rate environment is reshaping the homebuying landscape," said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst, Realtor®. "Higher borrowing costs and affordability pressures have led to a market where financially prepared buyers are putting more money down, especially in competitive regions with limited inventory."

States with Rising and Falling Down Payments

The states where down payments have grown the most are almost all in either the Northeast or the Midwest. The Northeast and Midwest saw the largest increases, with Delaware leading the nation at a 38.6% rise in median down payments, reaching $49,000, followed by Rhode Island at 32.8% and Maine at 32.0%.

"The Midwest and Northeast continue to see intense buyer demand. Both suffer from relatively severe housing supply gaps due to low construction relative to buyer demand, which has driven prices higher and led to more competitive market conditions," said Jones. "The supply gap improved only slightly in the Midwest in 2024, but continued to grow in the Northeast. Climbing prices and competitive housing conditions are likely to continue in these regions until housing supply and affordability improve."

Many of the states where down payments have fallen are in the South and West. Only eight of the 50 states saw down payments fall in 2024. Texas and Florida saw the biggest drops, with Texas' median down payment falling 16.5% to $15,350 and Florida's declining 14.1% to $27,566. Several states that boomed during the pandemic, such as Montana (-8.1%), Wyoming (-3.4%), Tennessee (-2.0%), and North Carolina (-0.2%) have experienced a similar softening.

Metros with Rising and Falling Down Payments

The San Diego metro saw the biggest increase in down payments annually in 2024, followed by Cincinnati, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Akron, Ohio where home prices have generally climbed, which accounts for some of the increase in down payment amounts.

In many of the metros where down payments climbed the most, buyers put down less than the national median of $30,250. Lower down payments allow for more dramatic percent growth, which is one explanation for the number of affordable markets on the list. Also, affordable markets have surged in popularity in today's challenging housing market, resulting in home price growth and increased competition, both of which drive down payments higher.

Metros with Highest Change in Down Payment ($) 2024