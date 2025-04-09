Northeast And Midwest See Rising Down Payments While The South Lags, According To Realtor®
|
Metro
|
2024 Avg
|
YY
|
2024 Median
|
% chg
|
Sales
|
San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.
|
21.2 %
|
2.0 %
|
$150,407
|
33.7 %
|
7.2 %
|
Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
|
13.6 %
|
1.3 %
|
$23,517
|
32.8 %
|
9.4 %
|
New Orleans-Metairie, La.
|
11.4 %
|
1.1 %
|
$14,658
|
32.7 %
|
3.5 %
|
Philadelphia et al, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.
|
16.6 %
|
1.6 %
|
$52,406
|
32.3 %
|
5.2 %
|
Akron, Ohio
|
12.9 %
|
1.3 %
|
$17,551
|
32.1 %
|
6.5 %
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
|
13.9 %
|
0.4 %
|
$37,525
|
31.9 %
|
3.1 %
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
13.2 %
|
1.4 %
|
$18,743
|
30.9 %
|
7.7 %
|
Jackson, Miss.
|
10.5 %
|
0.5 %
|
$9,943
|
30.4 %
|
3.4 %
|
Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.
|
12.2 %
|
1.8 %
|
$15,059
|
29.8 %
|
-0.4 %
|
New Haven-Milford, Conn.
|
16.0 %
|
0.4 %
|
$46,988
|
29.2 %
|
9.0 %
|
Little Rock et al, Ark.
|
10.7 %
|
0.1 %
|
$11,772
|
27.3 %
|
5.6 %
Almost all of the markets where down payments have fallen the most are in Florida or Texas; Tucson, Ariz. and Memphis, Tenn., are the only metros represented that are not in Texas or Florida.
Cape Coral, Fla., topped the list with a 31.2% decline in down payments in 2024. Buyers in these metros put down between 9.1% and 31.2% less than the previous year in 2024. The decline is due in part to stagnant or falling home prices and generally, these markets saw significant demand during the pandemic, but have since cooled off.
Only 21 of the 100 largest U.S. metros saw falling down payments in 2024. This small share speaks to the still-competitive conditions and still-climbing sale prices in much of the country.
Metros with Declines in Down Payment ($) 2024
|
Metro
|
2024 Avg
|
YY
|
2024 Median
|
% chg
|
Sales Price
|
Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla.
|
13.3 %
|
-2.7 %
|
$21,328
|
-31.2 %
|
-1.2 %
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
13.0 %
|
-1.6 %
|
$20,892
|
-27.8 %
|
1.5 %
|
Deltona-Daytona Beach et al, Fla.
|
15.6 %
|
-1.0 %
|
$25,816
|
-17.4 %
|
0.0 %
|
Palm Bay-Melbourne et al, Fla.
|
13.6 %
|
-1.0 %
|
$21,137
|
-17.3 %
|
-0.7 %
|
Tucson, Ariz.
|
13.5 %
|
-0.8 %
|
$21,834
|
-15.5 %
|
1.7 %
|
Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
|
9.6 %
|
-0.9 %
|
$8,251
|
-15.4 %
|
-2.4 %
|
Austin-Round Rock, Texas
|
14.7 %
|
-0.9 %
|
$44,817
|
-13.0 %
|
-2.6 %
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
|
7.4 %
|
-0.9 %
|
$5,388
|
-10.8 %
|
-2.2 %
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg et al, Fla.
|
14.0 %
|
-0.9 %
|
$30,961
|
-9.7 %
|
1.3 %
|
Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.
|
8.0 %
|
-1.2 %
|
$6,489
|
-9.1 %
|
-2.1 %
Looking Ahead
Down payments are expected to remain elevated in high-demand areas with limited inventory, while markets in the South and West may continue to see softening trends.
"Buyers who can afford higher down payments will likely remain dominant in competitive regions, but affordability concerns may drive more shifts in 2025," added Jones.
State-level Down Payments 2024
|
State Name
|
2024 Avg
|
YY
|
2024 Median
|
% chg yy
|
Sales Price
|
Alabama
|
10.6 %
|
0.5 %
|
8,207
|
4.7 %
|
-0.3 %
|
Alaska
|
11.0 %
|
-0.2 %
|
20,972
|
14.8 %
|
3.3 %
|
Arizona
|
14.6 %
|
0.0 %
|
32,839
|
8.1 %
|
1.1 %
|
Arkansas
|
11.7 %
|
0.5 %
|
12,532
|
18.7 %
|
7.3 %
|
California
|
18.6 %
|
0.5 %
|
93,633
|
18.4 %
|
6.8 %
|
Colorado
|
17.5 %
|
0.1 %
|
73,415
|
11.0 %
|
1.8 %
|
Connecticut
|
16.8 %
|
0.8 %
|
51,369
|
24.0 %
|
9.8 %
|
Delaware
|
18.5 %
|
2.4 %
|
49,219
|
38.6 %
|
2.0 %
|
District of Columbia
|
19.7 %
|
-1.9 %
|
93,559
|
-7.5 %
|
3.5 %
|
Florida
|
14.2 %
|
-1.0 %
|
27,566
|
-14.1 %
|
0.8 %
|
Georgia
|
12.0 %
|
0.2 %
|
16,724
|
7.5 %
|
4.7 %
|
Hawaii*
|
18.0 %
|
2.7 %
|
93,928
|
69.1%*
|
-6.8 %
|
Idaho
|
19.2 %
|
-0.4 %
|
56,166
|
1.7 %
|
1.6 %
|
Illinois
|
14.4 %
|
0.6 %
|
30,561
|
15.7 %
|
7.7 %
|
Indiana
|
13.0 %
|
0.6 %
|
17,934
|
12.3 %
|
-0.3 %
|
Iowa
|
16.1 %
|
0.6 %
|
28,721
|
14.3 %
|
7.3 %
|
Kansas
|
13.1 %
|
1.1 %
|
19,528
|
26.9 %
|
-1.6 %
|
Kentucky
|
13.0 %
|
0.4 %
|
17,390
|
15.9 %
|
8.7 %
|
Louisiana
|
9.3 %
|
0.4 %
|
6,582
|
3.1 %
|
2.4 %
|
Maine
|
17.3 %
|
1.9 %
|
42,185
|
32.0 %
|
6.9 %
|
Maryland
|
12.5 %
|
0.4 %
|
25,309
|
9.2 %
|
5.4 %
|
Massachusetts
|
18.6 %
|
-0.1 %
|
76,969
|
1.6 %
|
10.3 %
|
Michigan
|
14.0 %
|
0.4 %
|
22,610
|
15.5 %
|
9.9 %
|
Minnesota
|
15.7 %
|
0.5 %
|
38,231
|
7.8 %
|
4.8 %
|
Mississippi
|
8.8 %
|
-0.1 %
|
6,191
|
6.5 %
|
11.6 %
|
Missouri
|
12.9 %
|
0.6 %
|
18,176
|
20.4 %
|
4.3 %
|
Montana
|
18.7 %
|
-1.4 %
|
60,703
|
-8.1 %
|
4.6 %
|
Nebraska
|
14.8 %
|
0.3 %
|
26,651
|
11.7 %
|
9.6 %
|
Nevada
|
14.7 %
|
0.4 %
|
39,673
|
27.9 %
|
4.4 %
|
New Hampshire
|
20.7 %
|
1.4 %
|
76,055
|
21.5 %
|
9.2 %
|
New Jersey
|
19.0 %
|
1.2 %
|
80,105
|
23.8 %
|
9.8 %
|
New Mexico
|
12.5 %
|
0.5 %
|
17,938
|
5.8 %
|
20.0 %
|
New York
|
17.5 %
|
0.6 %
|
54,682
|
16.0 %
|
7.5 %
|
North Carolina
|
14.2 %
|
0.1 %
|
27,646
|
-0.2 %
|
3.7 %
|
North Dakota
|
14.8 %
|
1.1 %
|
25,292
|
13.5 %
|
8.9 %
|
Ohio
|
12.5 %
|
0.8 %
|
17,474
|
27.9 %
|
8.3 %
|
Oklahoma
|
11.9 %
|
0.1 %
|
13,327
|
2.1 %
|
5.6 %
|
Oregon
|
16.9 %
|
0.0 %
|
55,397
|
9.0 %
|
3.0 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
14.7 %
|
1.0 %
|
27,991
|
20.4 %
|
6.2 %
|
Rhode Island
|
17.4 %
|
1.1 %
|
57,952
|
32.8 %
|
10.5 %
|
South Carolina
|
14.6 %
|
0.4 %
|
21,179
|
2.1 %
|
1.5 %
|
South Dakota
|
15.4 %
|
0.2 %
|
28,312
|
-13.0 %
|
#N/A
|
Tennessee
|
13.7 %
|
-0.5 %
|
23,326
|
-2.0 %
|
3.8 %
|
Texas
|
11.3 %
|
-0.6 %
|
15,350
|
-16.5 %
|
0.0 %
|
Utah
|
16.0 %
|
0.7 %
|
45,562
|
12.6 %
|
0.2 %
|
Vermont
|
17.8 %
|
0.1 %
|
51,411
|
20.7 %
|
7.4 %
|
Virginia
|
13.8 %
|
0.6 %
|
30,810
|
15.2 %
|
4.8 %
|
Washington
|
18.1 %
|
1.0 %
|
85,362
|
19.9 %
|
8.2 %
|
West Virginia
|
9.7 %
|
0.7 %
|
7,412
|
15.2 %
|
15.9 %
|
Wisconsin
|
15.5 %
|
1.0 %
|
33,230
|
24.0 %
|
9.1 %
|
Wyoming
|
14.7 %
|
-0.9 %
|
25,855
|
-3.4 %
|
2.0 %
*Hawaii may have a quality issue so has been excluded from the ranking.
Methodology
Down payment trends analyzed at the national and top 100 metro levels through Q4 of 2024 using Optimal Blue data. Down payment as a share of the sale price is calculated as an average across the data. Down payment as a dollar amount is calculated by taking the median across the data. All comparisons are between 2023 and 2024 unless otherwise stated.
About Realtor ®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media Contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]
