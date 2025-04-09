Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northeast And Midwest See Rising Down Payments While The South Lags, According To Realtor®


2025-04-09 06:16:10
Delaware leads the nation with a 38.6% rise in median down payments, reaching $49,000, followed by Rhode Island (+32.8%) and Maine (+32.0%)

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebuyers across the U.S. put down more money than ever in 2024, setting a new record for both down payment size and percentage of purchase price . But a closer look at the data in a new report from Realtor® shows a divided market: while down payments soared in the Northeast and Midwest, they declined in several Southern and Western states, reflecting shifting market dynamics.

The latest data shows that in states such as Delaware and Rhode Island, down payments surged by more than 30% annually. In contrast, pandemic-era boom states such as Texas and Florida saw double-digit declines, with down payments falling as much as 16.5% year over year.

"Today's high-rate environment is reshaping the homebuying landscape," said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst, Realtor®. "Higher borrowing costs and affordability pressures have led to a market where financially prepared buyers are putting more money down, especially in competitive regions with limited inventory."

States with Rising and Falling Down Payments

The states where down payments have grown the most are almost all in either the Northeast or the Midwest. The Northeast and Midwest saw the largest increases, with Delaware leading the nation at a 38.6% rise in median down payments, reaching $49,000, followed by Rhode Island at 32.8% and Maine at 32.0%.

"The Midwest and Northeast continue to see intense buyer demand. Both suffer from relatively severe housing supply gaps due to low construction relative to buyer demand, which has driven prices higher and led to more competitive market conditions," said Jones. "The supply gap improved only slightly in the Midwest in 2024, but continued to grow in the Northeast. Climbing prices and competitive housing conditions are likely to continue in these regions until housing supply and affordability improve."

Many of the states where down payments have fallen are in the South and West. Only eight of the 50 states saw down payments fall in 2024. Texas and Florida saw the biggest drops, with Texas' median down payment falling 16.5% to $15,350 and Florida's declining 14.1% to $27,566. Several states that boomed during the pandemic, such as Montana (-8.1%), Wyoming (-3.4%), Tennessee (-2.0%), and North Carolina (-0.2%) have experienced a similar softening.

Metros with Rising and Falling Down Payments

The San Diego metro saw the biggest increase in down payments annually in 2024, followed by Cincinnati, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Akron, Ohio where home prices have generally climbed, which accounts for some of the increase in down payment amounts.

In many of the metros where down payments climbed the most, buyers put down less than the national median of $30,250. Lower down payments allow for more dramatic percent growth, which is one explanation for the number of affordable markets on the list. Also, affordable markets have surged in popularity in today's challenging housing market, resulting in home price growth and increased competition, both of which drive down payments higher.

Metros with Highest Change in Down Payment ($) 2024

Metro

2024 Avg
Down
Payment %

YY
 (percentage
pts)

2024 Median
Down
Payment $

% chg
yy

Sales
Price yy

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

21.2 %

2.0 %

$150,407

33.7 %

7.2 %

Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.

13.6 %

1.3 %

$23,517

32.8 %

9.4 %

New Orleans-Metairie, La.

11.4 %

1.1 %

$14,658

32.7 %

3.5 %

Philadelphia et al, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.

16.6 %

1.6 %

$52,406

32.3 %

5.2 %

Akron, Ohio

12.9 %

1.3 %

$17,551

32.1 %

6.5 %

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

13.9 %

0.4 %

$37,525

31.9 %

3.1 %

Cleveland, Ohio

13.2 %

1.4 %

$18,743

30.9 %

7.7 %

Jackson, Miss.

10.5 %

0.5 %

$9,943

30.4 %

3.4 %

Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

12.2 %

1.8 %

$15,059

29.8 %

-0.4 %

New Haven-Milford, Conn.

16.0 %

0.4 %

$46,988

29.2 %

9.0 %

Little Rock et al, Ark.

10.7 %

0.1 %

$11,772

27.3 %

5.6 %

Almost all of the markets where down payments have fallen the most are in Florida or Texas; Tucson, Ariz. and Memphis, Tenn., are the only metros represented that are not in Texas or Florida.

Cape Coral, Fla., topped the list with a 31.2% decline in down payments in 2024. Buyers in these metros put down between 9.1% and 31.2% less than the previous year in 2024. The decline is due in part to stagnant or falling home prices and generally, these markets saw significant demand during the pandemic, but have since cooled off.

Only 21 of the 100 largest U.S. metros saw falling down payments in 2024. This small share speaks to the still-competitive conditions and still-climbing sale prices in much of the country.

Metros with Declines in Down Payment ($) 2024

Metro

2024 Avg
Down
Payment %

YY
(percentage
pts)

2024 Median
Down
Payment $

% chg
yy

Sales Price
yy

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla.

13.3 %

-2.7 %

$21,328

-31.2 %

-1.2 %

Jacksonville, Fla.

13.0 %

-1.6 %

$20,892

-27.8 %

1.5 %

Deltona-Daytona Beach et al, Fla.

15.6 %

-1.0 %

$25,816

-17.4 %

0.0 %

Palm Bay-Melbourne et al, Fla.

13.6 %

-1.0 %

$21,137

-17.3 %

-0.7 %

Tucson, Ariz.

13.5 %

-0.8 %

$21,834

-15.5 %

1.7 %

Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.

9.6 %

-0.9 %

$8,251

-15.4 %

-2.4 %

Austin-Round Rock, Texas

14.7 %

-0.9 %

$44,817

-13.0 %

-2.6 %

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

7.4 %

-0.9 %

$5,388

-10.8 %

-2.2 %

Tampa-St. Petersburg et al, Fla.

14.0 %

-0.9 %

$30,961

-9.7 %

1.3 %

Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

8.0 %

-1.2 %

$6,489

-9.1 %

-2.1 %

Looking Ahead

Down payments are expected to remain elevated in high-demand areas with limited inventory, while markets in the South and West may continue to see softening trends.

"Buyers who can afford higher down payments will likely remain dominant in competitive regions, but affordability concerns may drive more shifts in 2025," added Jones.

State-level Down Payments 2024

State Name

2024 Avg
Down
Payment %

YY
(percentage
pts)

2024 Median
Down
Payment $

% chg yy

Sales Price
yy

Alabama

10.6 %

0.5 %

8,207

4.7 %

-0.3 %

Alaska

11.0 %

-0.2 %

20,972

14.8 %

3.3 %

Arizona

14.6 %

0.0 %

32,839

8.1 %

1.1 %

Arkansas

11.7 %

0.5 %

12,532

18.7 %

7.3 %

California

18.6 %

0.5 %

93,633

18.4 %

6.8 %

Colorado

17.5 %

0.1 %

73,415

11.0 %

1.8 %

Connecticut

16.8 %

0.8 %

51,369

24.0 %

9.8 %

Delaware

18.5 %

2.4 %

49,219

38.6 %

2.0 %

District of Columbia

19.7 %

-1.9 %

93,559

-7.5 %

3.5 %

Florida

14.2 %

-1.0 %

27,566

-14.1 %

0.8 %

Georgia

12.0 %

0.2 %

16,724

7.5 %

4.7 %

Hawaii*

18.0 %

2.7 %

93,928

69.1%*

-6.8 %

Idaho

19.2 %

-0.4 %

56,166

1.7 %

1.6 %

Illinois

14.4 %

0.6 %

30,561

15.7 %

7.7 %

Indiana

13.0 %

0.6 %

17,934

12.3 %

-0.3 %

Iowa

16.1 %

0.6 %

28,721

14.3 %

7.3 %

Kansas

13.1 %

1.1 %

19,528

26.9 %

-1.6 %

Kentucky

13.0 %

0.4 %

17,390

15.9 %

8.7 %

Louisiana

9.3 %

0.4 %

6,582

3.1 %

2.4 %

Maine

17.3 %

1.9 %

42,185

32.0 %

6.9 %

Maryland

12.5 %

0.4 %

25,309

9.2 %

5.4 %

Massachusetts

18.6 %

-0.1 %

76,969

1.6 %

10.3 %

Michigan

14.0 %

0.4 %

22,610

15.5 %

9.9 %

Minnesota

15.7 %

0.5 %

38,231

7.8 %

4.8 %

Mississippi

8.8 %

-0.1 %

6,191

6.5 %

11.6 %

Missouri

12.9 %

0.6 %

18,176

20.4 %

4.3 %

Montana

18.7 %

-1.4 %

60,703

-8.1 %

4.6 %

Nebraska

14.8 %

0.3 %

26,651

11.7 %

9.6 %

Nevada

14.7 %

0.4 %

39,673

27.9 %

4.4 %

New Hampshire

20.7 %

1.4 %

76,055

21.5 %

9.2 %

New Jersey

19.0 %

1.2 %

80,105

23.8 %

9.8 %

New Mexico

12.5 %

0.5 %

17,938

5.8 %

20.0 %

New York

17.5 %

0.6 %

54,682

16.0 %

7.5 %

North Carolina

14.2 %

0.1 %

27,646

-0.2 %

3.7 %

North Dakota

14.8 %

1.1 %

25,292

13.5 %

8.9 %

Ohio

12.5 %

0.8 %

17,474

27.9 %

8.3 %

Oklahoma

11.9 %

0.1 %

13,327

2.1 %

5.6 %

Oregon

16.9 %

0.0 %

55,397

9.0 %

3.0 %

Pennsylvania

14.7 %

1.0 %

27,991

20.4 %

6.2 %

Rhode Island

17.4 %

1.1 %

57,952

32.8 %

10.5 %

South Carolina

14.6 %

0.4 %

21,179

2.1 %

1.5 %

South Dakota

15.4 %

0.2 %

28,312

-13.0 %

#N/A

Tennessee

13.7 %

-0.5 %

23,326

-2.0 %

3.8 %

Texas

11.3 %

-0.6 %

15,350

-16.5 %

0.0 %

Utah

16.0 %

0.7 %

45,562

12.6 %

0.2 %

Vermont

17.8 %

0.1 %

51,411

20.7 %

7.4 %

Virginia

13.8 %

0.6 %

30,810

15.2 %

4.8 %

Washington

18.1 %

1.0 %

85,362

19.9 %

8.2 %

West Virginia

9.7 %

0.7 %

7,412

15.2 %

15.9 %

Wisconsin

15.5 %

1.0 %

33,230

24.0 %

9.1 %

Wyoming

14.7 %

-0.9 %

25,855

-3.4 %

2.0 %

*Hawaii may have a quality issue so has been excluded from the ranking.

Methodology
 Down payment trends analyzed at the national and top 100 metro levels through Q4 of 2024 using Optimal Blue data. Down payment as a share of the sale price is calculated as an average across the data. Down payment as a dollar amount is calculated by taking the median across the data. All comparisons are between 2023 and 2024 unless otherwise stated.

About Realtor ®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media Contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor

Search