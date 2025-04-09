Youtube Creator Breaks Record With $1.3M Raise On Gigastar Market

GigaStar Market facilitates a second $1M+ raise for a YouTube Channel.

CHICAGO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar , the marketplace bringing YouTube Creators and Investors together, has announced the record-breaking close of a $1.3 million Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering. This marks the largest known raise by a YouTube Creator in exchange for a percentage of potential future channel revenue.*

*Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

The raise, which was completely sold out, was led by Jason Boehlke, the Creator behind the popular Mr. Hand Pay YouTube channel. The offering attracted over 1,200 investors eager to back one of YouTube's fastest-growing channels in the gaming and casino space.

This milestone represents the second successful raise of over $1 million by a Creator on GigaStar Market, further establishing the platform as a powerful new capital-raising model for the Creator Economy.

"This raise proves that Creators like me can build something bigger by inviting our communities to join us as partners in our journey," said Jason Boehlke. "GigaStar gave me the innovative platform to engage my audience."**

GigaStar has also invited Boehlke to join its DropStars Program, an invite-only advisory board for top Creators who align with GigaStar's values and vision to fuel human creativity.

"With this raise, Jason has set a new benchmark for the scalability of investments in Creator-driven content," said GigaStar CEO Hazem Dawani. "We're also thrilled to welcome him into our DropStars Program."

As more Creators seek alternative funding models outside of traditional sponsorships or loans, GigaStar Market is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for scalable, revenue-sharing monetization, facilitated on an SEC-registered crowdfunding platform.

Learn more about investment opportunities in other YouTube channels at gigastar .

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by bringing Creators and Investors together. GigaStar provides Creators with an intuitive platform to raise capital from thousands of Investors who share in the channel's potential future YouTube revenue while supporting a Creator's journey. Learn more at gigastar .

**The persons providing the testimonials have experience in the services of GigaStar Market. Their respective experience may not be representative of all other Clients. Testimonials are not paid for by GigaStar Market and do not constitute a guarantee of future performance or success related to any product, transaction, or service.

Creator Networks, Inc., (dba GigaStar) is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market). GigaStar Market is an SEC-registered funding portal and a member of FINRA offering securities under Reg CF. Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment. The past performance of an offering, security, or channel is not a guarantee of future results. The content herein does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy security(ies).

