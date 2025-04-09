MEXC Launches Babylon (BABY) Exclusive BTC Fixed Saving Event With Up To 99% APR

The BTC Fixed Saving Event , running from April 8 – May 9, 2025 (UTC) , offers new users the opportunity to earn up to 99% APR on their BTC deposits. Event features include:



High Earnings : New users can earn up to 99% APR on BTC deposits.

Low Minimum Entry : Start with as little as 0.0015 BTC . Short-Term Commitment : Stake for just 3 days to enjoy high returns.

Babylon Airdrop+ Event with a Total Prize Pool of 150,000 USDT

In addition to the BTC Fixed Saving Event, MEXC is also hosting the Babylon (BABY) Airdrop+ Event, which runs from April 3 – April 24, 2025 . Users can participate and share the prize pool in the following ways:

Benefit 1 : New users can deposit to share 80,000 USDT in Futures bonuses.

Benefit 2 : Trade in the Futures Challenge to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonuses (open to all users).

Benefit 3 : Invite new users and share 20,000 USDT in Futures bonuses (open to all users).

For full event details and participation rules, visit the BTC Fixed Saving Event page and Babylon Airdrop+ Event page.

MEXC's Commitment to User-Centric Innovation

In addition to the BTC Fixed Saving Event and the Babylon Airdrop+ Event, MEXC continues to prioritize the interests of its users. By offering high APR opportunities, 0 Trading Fee, and other user-centric services, MEXC demonstrates its commitment to delivering value and supporting its global user base.

Looking to the future, MEXC remains focused on upholding its mission of being the easiest way to crypto. The platform is committed to fostering industry development and reinforcing its advantages in fast token listings and a broad selection of trending tokens. According to the latest TokenInsight report , from November 1, 2024, to February 15, 2025, MEXC led the industry with an impressive 461 spot listings. Additionally, during the bi-weekly periods, MEXC maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six exchanges and demonstrating its ability to quickly capture market trends. Through these efforts, MEXC empowers global users to seize market opportunities and unlock greater investment potential.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

