V2500® Engines Surpass 300 Million Flight Hours Of Service

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IAE International Aero Engines AG (IAE) today announced that the V2500® engine has surpassed 300 million engine flight hours of operational experience. IAE is a multinational consortium comprised of Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation and MTU Aero Engines AG.

Powering approximately 2,800 aircraft and serving more than 150 operators, the V2500 engine operates passenger, cargo, and military missions around the world. The engine currently powers the Airbus A320ceo family, including A321F passenger-to-cargo conversions, as well as the Embraer C-390 Millennium multi-mission military transport aircraft.

IAE celebrated 40 years of collaboration and innovation in 2023 and successfully tested the V2500 on 100% Synthetic Aviation Fuel in 2024.

"The V2500 is a mainstay of the industry, and this latest milestone of 300 million flight hours is evidence of the engine's legacy of reliability and performance," said Kelly Horan, president, IAE. "With an average age of 15 years, the V2500 engine is in the prime of its life – and we continue to offer customized solutions to meet our customers' needs."

Demonstrating its durability and robustness, the current high-time V2500 engine, on its first run, was recently removed for service. The engine achieved more than 43,000 hours since first installed in April 2013.

Pratt & Whitney and IAE offer enhanced services for the V2500 engine, including life-limited part solutions, new and serviceable material programs and engine swaps, which can be tailored to operators' unique operational and financial needs. The V2500 engine is backed by 13 established facilities around the world that provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, including eight IAE party company facilities.

