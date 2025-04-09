Luzern Risk Secures $12M Series A To Pioneer End-To-End Captive Insurance Platform

Modern insurance ownership, now within reach: Luzern Risk (formerly XN Captive) launches the first digital captive platform focused on the middle market.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luzern Risk , formerly XN Captive, today announced a $12 million Series A investment from Caffeinated Capital to accelerate its mission to modernize captive insurance for the underserved middle market.

Luzern Risk delivers the first fully integrated, digital captive solution-blending intelligent software with insurance expertise to give businesses strategic control over risk, capital, and performance.

As insurers raise premiums, restrict coverage, and exit entire markets, more businesses are searching for ways to reduce volatility and optimize cash flow. For decades, the Fortune 500 has relied on captive insurance as the quiet cornerstone of risk strategy given its ability to deliver control over coverage and convert unpredictable insurance expenses into retained profit.

However, captive adoption across the middle market-where many well-managed businesses overpay for traditional insurance-has been limited by the complexities of formation.

Luzern makes captive ownership more accessible with a customer-friendly, all-in-one platform geared to streamline decision-making and tailor solutions to the unique needs of each client.

"Captives have always been a powerful lever for insurance control, but until now, they've remained the domain of only the largest, best-resourced organizations," said Gabriel Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of Luzern Risk. "We've engineered the Luzern platform as the bridge to profitable insurance ownership for everyone."

Luzern Risk replaces an opaque and cumbersome captive formation process with a single, intuitive platform. From initial analysis to ongoing management, Luzern unifies every aspect of the captive lifecycle for new and existing captive owners, as well as agencies and program partners, into a digital system designed for clarity, ease of use, and long-term growth.

"Luzern represents the future of risk infrastructure," said Varun Gupta, General Partner at Caffeinated Capital. "This isn't just software for a legacy industry. Luzern is shaping a new reality, where businesses approach insurance not as a line item, but as a strategic asset."

The foundation of Luzern's disruption strategy is its proprietary platform, featuring a modern user interface, agentic AI, full API compatibility, and a suite of automations that represent a bold departure from the typical insurance experience.

"There was a time when you had to call your stock broker to get a share price quote. Now you can do it instantly. We see a similar opportunity to modernize captive insurance through design and a world-class customer experience," said Jonathan York, CTO of Luzern Risk and formerly Head of Digital Transformation & Client Technology at Bridgewater Associates. "Our platform replaces reams of paper and perpetual uncertainty with a digital command center-and the power of insurance ownership."

About Luzern Risk

Luzern Risk is the first captive insurance platform purpose-built for the mid-market. Combining decades of insurance expertise with modern technology, Luzern delivers a seamless experience to evaluate, form, and manage captives-giving businesses the power to take control of their insurance future. Learn more at:

Media Contact:

Sam Espinosa

Luzern Risk

[email protected]

SOURCE Luzern Risk

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED