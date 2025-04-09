Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JOMOO Makes Stunning European Debut At Casa Décor 2025 With Immersive Sensory Experience

2025-04-09 06:16:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Titled BRUMA: the Ritual of Senses, JOMOO's immersive installation reimagines the bathroom as an emotional sanctuary. Visitors step into a softly feathered enclosure, where a central circular structure evokes a tranquil well. Above, a dynamic metal mesh of floating rings elevates, synchronizing with ambient aromas and music to create a multisensory journey. The installation embodies JOMOO's ethos of blending smart innovation with emotional resonance, transforming everyday spaces into extraordinary experiences. "This isn't just a bathroom-it's a space to reconnect with oneself", explains the design team. The experience culminates in a striking dome adorned with 450 showerheads , surrounded by pampas grass, blending nature with futuristic technology.

In addition to the installation, JOMOO's cutting-edge X70 smart toilet is featured in Casa Décor's public restroom, offering visitors a firsthand experience of the brand's commitment to functional luxury. The X70, celebrated for its ultra-quiet operation and advanced hygiene features, exemplifies JOMOO's dedication to redefining everyday living.

Casa Décor, now in its 60th edition , draws over 50,000 visitors and 50+ top brands annually. JOMOO's debut aligns with the event's ethos of pushing boundaries in design. "We wanted to challenge perceptions of what a bathroom can be-a place of artistry, innovation, and emotional resonance", says a JOMOO representative.

Experience the future of design-where innovation meets emotion.

About JOMOO
 JOMOO is a global pioneer in smart bathroom and kitchen solutions, celebrated for merging advanced technology with visionary design.

For more information, please visit:

About Casa Décor
 Casa Décor is Spain's leading interior design platform, transforming iconic venues into showcases of creativity. This year's edition highlights sustainability and avant-garde aesthetics. The exhibition runs April 3–May 18, 2025 , at 33 Sagasta Street, Madrid.

