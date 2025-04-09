JOMOO Makes Stunning European Debut At Casa Décor 2025 With Immersive Sensory Experience

JOMOO Makes Stunning European Debut At Casa Décor 2025 With Immersive Sensory Experience
In addition to the installation, JOMOO's cutting-edge X70 smart toilet is featured in Casa Décor's public restroom, offering visitors a firsthand experience of the brand's commitment to functional luxury. The X70, celebrated for its ultra-quiet operation and advanced hygiene features, exemplifies JOMOO's dedication to redefining everyday living.
Casa Décor, now in its 60th edition , draws over 50,000 visitors and 50+ top brands annually. JOMOO's debut aligns with the event's ethos of pushing boundaries in design. "We wanted to challenge perceptions of what a bathroom can be-a place of artistry, innovation, and emotional resonance", says a JOMOO representative.
Experience the future of design-where innovation meets emotion.
About JOMOO
JOMOO is a global pioneer in smart bathroom and kitchen solutions, celebrated for merging advanced technology with visionary design.
About Casa Décor
Casa Décor is Spain's leading interior design platform, transforming iconic venues into showcases of creativity. This year's edition highlights sustainability and avant-garde aesthetics. The exhibition runs April 3–May 18, 2025 , at 33 Sagasta Street, Madrid.
