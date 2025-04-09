Experience Abu Dhabi This April With Unmissable Concerts, Festivals And Entertainment

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) From Raye and Usher in concert to world-renowned cultural performances, Abu Dhabi is buzzing this month

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 09 April 2025: As the days grow longer and the spring warmth arrives, the Abu Dhabi Calendar is filling up with a spectacular lineup of festivals, concerts, and cultural celebrations. From star-studded live performances to pop culture gatherings, here's a list of must-visit experiences taking place in the capital this month.

Les Misrables: The Arena Spectacular

The iconic Les Misrables: The Arena Spectacular takes centre stage in Abu Dhabi as part of its world tour, bringing Victor Hugo's story to life at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from 8-20 April . Celebrating 40 years of the iconic musical, this impressive production features a cast and orchestra of over 65, a new set design, and timeless songs like I Dreamed a Dream and One Day More.

Club Social

Yas Island's biggest music festival returns to Etihad Park – the region's largest open-air venue – from 18-20 April with a diverse lineup of musicians. Welcoming icons from R&B legend Usher and the alt-rock legends Snow Patrol to chart-topping sensation Raye, Club Social continues to set the standard for live entertainment in Abu Dhabi. Beyond the live performances, concert-goers can expect immersive entertainment and games, a variety of food experiences, and an unmatched social atmosphere – truly embodying the festival's signature“feel-good” spirit.

Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC)

Now in its 13th year, the region's largest pop culture festival is returning to ADNEC Centre for three days. From 18-20 April , MEFCC is set to bring Hollywood stars, legendary comic book creators, and gaming enthusiasts under one roof. Pop culture fans can look forward to exclusive meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes panels, limited-edition collectables, and of course, the annual cosplay competition. Whether you're a superhero mega-fan, anime devotee, or sci-fi fanatic, this festival is a can't-miss event!

BRED Abu Dhabi

Curated by Hypebeast, BRED Abu Dhabi is returning for its third edition from 23-27 April at a brand-new location: Yas Marina Circuit. The festival marks the intersection of hip-hop, fashion, and art – transforming Yas Island into a vibrant celebration of street culture. Expect high-energy performances from global hip-hop and R&B stars including PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nas, exclusive streetwear drops, dance battles and more. Experience the best of neo-culture over five memorable days.

OFFLIMITS Festival

As the first open-format music festival in the UAE and the largest in the Middle East, OFFLIMITS is bringing a one-of-a-kind experience to music lovers in Abu Dhabi on 26 April . Designed to make attendees leave feeling like they're part of something greater, the festival celebrates openness, unity and loyalty. Featuring a world-class lineup of musicians including Ed Sheeran and One Republic, prepare for an unforgettable night filled with music, merch, food and more.

Abu Dhabi Festival

The 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival returns under the theme 'Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony'. With 10 performances set to take place in April – from celebrated pianists and cellists to world-renowned orchestras and ballet productions – the festival offers an enriching cultural experience. This year, the festival celebrates 50 years of friendship between the UAE and the country of honour: Japan.

April in Abu Dhabi offers a mix of music, culture and entertainment, ensuring there's something for every passion. Whether you're looking for electrifying concerts, inspiring cultural showcases, or immersive fan experiences, Abu Dhabi's vibrant event scene promises a month of unparalleled excitement.