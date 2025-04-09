Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Encounter Underway In J & K's Udhampur

2025-04-09 06:14:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday after security forces established contact with three terrorists, officials said.

“During a search operation by police and other security forces, contact was established with terrorists at village Jopher in the Ramnagar police station area of Udhampur,” the Udhampur police said on X.

They stated that two to three terrorists are trapped.

“Firing is ongoing,” they added.

Police and security forces have been tracking terrorists moving from one area to another for the past 17 days following three encounters since the operation started on March 24 in the Sanyial area of Kathua district.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed in the encounter in the area on March 27.

