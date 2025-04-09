403
Russia Summons French Amb. Over Diplomat Detaining Incident
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 9 (KUNA) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador to Moscow on Wednesday to deliver an official protest note over what it described as a "serious diplomatic transgression" after a Russian diplomatic employee was detained by French customs authorities at a Paris airport.
A statement issued by the ministry and published on its official website stated that "the incident is part of a series of unacceptable practices against Russian diplomats."
The statement added that the employee was forced to spend an entire day in the airport's duty-free zone before being allowed to enter France, in a clear violation of international norms.
In a press statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the Russian embassy in Paris had also delivered a protest note to its French counterpart. (end)


