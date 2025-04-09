Ukraine, Poland Should Enhance Defense Industry Cooperation Polish Politician

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and Poland should intensify cooperation in the defense industry, as both countries have their own strengths.

The relevant statement was made by Marcin Bosacki, the co-chair of the Polish-Ukrainian Parliamentary Group of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The defense industries of the two countries have a lot to offer each other. Ukraine is now a global superpower in drones and missiles. We also have several advantages, and this cooperation not only could but should be stronger,” Bosacki emphasized.

In his words, Poland's policy towards Ukraine“remains unchanged” amid the changes and uncertainty regarding Washington's policy towards Kyiv.

According to Bosacki, Poland is building a support coalition for Ukraine inside Europe. At the same time, the politician urges Ukrainians to“not get too attached” to the idea of an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, as it will only be implemented when a ceasefire is achieved.

“But, at the moment, even a ceasefire is a long way off. We see that Putin is not reducing but increasing attacks on Ukraine,” Bosacki stressed.

In his opinion, British and French military will not arrive in Ukraine as long as hostilities continue.

“I believe a more realistic scenario is that we will continue to try to tighten sanctions against Russia, continue to support Ukraine with air and missile defenses, and continue to train Ukrainian troops, namely in Poland,” Bosacki explained.

According to him, all this has to be done in the hope that the United States will be able to negotiate a just peace with Russia, but this may take some time.

Bosacki pointed out that Russian propaganda in the public space was becoming stronger, along with extreme political forces. At the same time, he expressed confidence that“the vast majority of Poles support Ukraine and want to continue to do so in political and military terms.”

“Even if extreme or radical anti-Ukrainian politicians appear in the Polish public space, they are still a minority. Poland's policy remains unchanged, especially against the background of changes and uncertainty in the context of further American policy towards Ukraine,” Bosacki concluded.

A reminder that United States Army Europe and Africa announced the planned repositioning of U.S. military equipment and personnel from Jasionka, Poland , to other sites in the country.

Photo: PAP