Air Assault Troops Ambush Russian Infantry Group In Kursk Region
The command of the Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook and posted a video, Ukrinform reports.
Russian infantrymen tried to advance in the Kursk region, but instead of breaking through, they fell into a carefully prepared ambush.
“The result is wounded personnel and no chance of retreat,” the Ukrainian military said.Read also: Ukrainian Air Force targets Russian military depots in Kursk region
As Ukrinform reported, on April 7, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a complex of warehouses in Ozerki, Kursk region, which is actively used by Russian troops.
Illustrative photo: 199th training center of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
