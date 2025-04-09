Air Assault Troops Ambush Russian Infantry Group In Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prepared an ambush and hit an infantry group of Russians in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The command of the Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook and posted a video, Ukrinform reports.

Russian infantrymen tried to advance in the Kursk region, but instead of breaking through, they fell into a carefully prepared ambush.

“The result is wounded personnel and no chance of retreat,” the Ukrainian military said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 7, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a complex of warehouses in Ozerki, Kursk region, which is actively used by Russian troops.

Illustrative photo: 199th training center of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine