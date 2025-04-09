403
Palestinian Health Authorities: 60,000 Children Suffering From Malnutrition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 9 (KUNA) - Health Authorities in Gaza affirmed on Wednesday that 60,000 Palestinian children suffer from serious health complications due to malnourishment.
In a press statement, the authorities stressed that closing the borders to food and medical supplies could increase that number.
It emphasized that lack of adequate nutrition and clean drinkable water will increase health challenges, as vaccinations for children, especially polio, continue to be banned. (end)
