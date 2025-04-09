Bath Towel Market Report 2025 | Forecast To Reach $18.6 Billion By 2034, Driven By Hygiene And Wellness Trends | Hygiene-Conscious Consumers Fuel Demand For Antibacterial And Antimicrobial Bath Towels
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$18.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Pricing analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Key news & initiatives
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Manufacturers
3.8 Distributors
3.9 Retailers
3.10 Impact forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 Growing demand from the hospitality sector
3.10.1.2 Increased focus on personal hygiene and wellness
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials
3.10.2.2 High Competition
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Consumer buying behavior
3.13 Porter's analysis
3.14 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Cotton
5.2.1 Organic cotton
5.2.2 Egyptian cotton
5.2.3 Pima cotton
5.2.4 Turkish cotton
5.3 Bamboo fiber
5.4 Microfiber
5.5 Others (linen, etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Plush bath towel
6.3 Bamboo filter bath towel
6.4 Velvet bath towel
6.5 Microfiber towel
6.6 Turkish cotton bath towel
6.7 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Size, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Small (13" x 13")
7.3 Medium (16" x 28")
7.4 Large (30" x 60")
7.5 Extra large (34" x 72")
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Low
8.3 Medium
8.4 High
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Residential
9.3 Commercial
9.4 Industrial
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online channels
10.2.1 E-commerce
10.2.2 Company websites
10.3 Offline channels
10.3.1 Specialty stores
10.3.2 Mega retail stores
10.3.3 Others (departmental stores, wholesalers, etc.)
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.7 Nordics
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.4.6 Southeast Asia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 UAE
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 1888 Mills
12.2 Elastex
12.3 Grace
12.4 Iris Handcraft
12.5 King Shore
12.6 Loftex
12.7 Looms
12.8 Nine Space
12.9 Orahome
12.10 Sanli
12.11 Springs Global
12.12 Sunvim
12.13 Trident Group
12.14 Utopia Deals
12.15 Venus Group
