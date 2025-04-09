Eco-Friendly And Tech-Driven Cleaning Boost South Africa's Contract Cleaning Sector
The "Contract Cleaning Industry in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on the contract cleaning industry which is part of the cleaning services sector and the wider business services sector. It includes information on revenue, number and size of companies, the state of the industry and property development on which it relies, notable players and corporate actions.
There is information on influencing factors such as the economic environment, labour and environmental issues. There are profiles of 31 companies including major players such as Bidvest Services, Excellerate, Supercare and Tsebo, franchises such as Skitterblink and home services platform SweepSouth.
Introduction
- The contract cleaning industry is highly labour-intensive and contributes significantly to employment. It is highly fragmented and intensely competitive, with large, medium and small enterprises providing a wide range of services, from basic cleaning services to specialised cleaning. The sector is influenced by economic conditions, labour laws, technological advancements and environmental regulations. Before the pandemic, the industry was growing at about 10% per annum, but it contracted as offices were vacated, resulting in several companies downsizing or closing. The industry is slowly recovering as remote and hybrid working models and office vacancy rates decline.
Market Opportunities
- Consolidation, partnerships and value-added services Demand for eco-friendly cleaning products and sustainability Expansion into townships and informal markets Franchising in order to grow Robotics and automation Specialised and high-value cleaning services Subscription and on-demand cleaning services Training and development of cleaning personnel
Market Outlook
- The industry is expected to grow steadily and become more professionalised, driven by urbanisation and increased demand for hygiene services. Economic challenges, rising operational costs and labour issues could pose constraints. There is demand for specialised cleaning and a growing preference for sustainable cleaning solutions and biodegradable products. The adoption of automated cleaning robots, IoT-enabled devices, AI-powered scheduling and smart cleaning solutions is expected to be gradual. More companies are outsourcing cleaning services instead of managing inhouse teams, while the demand for integrated facilities management (cleaning, security and maintenance) is growing.
Market Challenges
- Corruption and tender irregularities Economic pressures and low economic growth Global supply chain disruptions Intense competition Loadshedding and water restrictions Price wars and margin pressure Rising labour costs Skills shortages and training gaps Technological adaptation Upskilling workers in modern techniques and technology use
Market Trends
- Clients seeking tailored solutions to meet specific needs Companies are expanding their services and adding value Development of price wars and service differentiation strategies Digital transformation and smart facility management Growing demand for green and sustainable cleaning Growth in niche and specialised cleaning services Increased adoption of advanced cleaning technology and automation Increased demand for hygiene and disinfection services Increased emphasis on health and safety. Integration with property management services Rise in outsourced cleaning contracts Rising competition between SMEs and large players.
Companies Featured
- African Corporate Cleaning (Pty) Ltd Afriserv (Pty) Ltd Bidvest Services (Pty) Ltd Bontiware (Pty) Ltd Broll Property Group (Pty) Ltd Cleaning Africa Services (Pty) Ltd Colossal Aviapartner (RF) (Pty) Ltd Crystal Tears Investments 205 (Pty) Ltd Danic Pest Control and Cleaning CC Ecowize (Pty) Ltd Excellerate Services (Pty) Ltd Fidelity Cleaning and Hygiene Services (Pty) Ltd Imvula Services Group (Pty) Ltd Industrial Waste and Environmental Services (Pty) Ltd M M A Security Services (Pty) Ltd Meondo Holdings (Pty) Ltd Oryx Group (Pty) Ltd Red Alert TSS (Pty) Ltd Rentokil Initial (Pty) Ltd S A Cleaning Services (Pty) Ltd Servest (Pty) Ltd Skitterblink Cleaning Services (Pty) Ltd Specialists Franchise Group (Pty) Ltd (The) Suburban Services (Pty) Ltd Supercare Hygiene (Pty) Ltd Supercare Services Group (Pty) Ltd Sweep South (Pty) Ltd Teloc Waste Management (Pty) Ltd TMS Group Industrial Services (Pty) Ltd Tsebo Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Crime and Corruption
6.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
