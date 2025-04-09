AB Volvo: Invitation To Press And Analyst Conference In Stockholm

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-09 05:45:54
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group report for the first quarter will be published on April 23, 2025 at 7:20 a.m. CEST.

A press conference will be held at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 9:00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and CFO Mats Backman.

Link to webcast:

Press and analysts who want to participate in the press conference via conference call, may call the telephone exchange at +46 10 444 18 30 from 8:00 a.m. CEST.

Please be aware that press and analysts who want to attend the press conference in person at Tändstickspalatset needs to pre-register via [email protected] .

April 9, 2025

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup
For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Search