Geo Iot Technology, Solutions, Applications And Services Analysis Report 2025: A $125+ Billion Market By 2030 - Regional Demand For Presence Technologies And Location Determination And Tracking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report addresses the technology requirements and developments in hardware, software, and services necessary for location enabled IoT. It provides analysis of the products, services and strategic approaches of companies that lead this segment. It also identifies the outlook for location-enabled IoT business opportunities worldwide including detailed forecasts from 2025 through 2030.

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geo IoT Technologies, Solutions, Applications and Services 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the market for Geo-IoT in various industrial and enterprise use cases and applications with analysis of regional demand for presence technologies and location determination and tracking in conjunction with IoT.

Select Report Findings:



GPS and sensing technology will be the key enabler

Real-time location tracking will be a key application area

Bluetooth Beacon device will hold the largest market share

Global Geo IoT market is poised to reach $126.4 billion by 2030 Geo IoT as a Service is anticipated to reach $11.4 billion by 2030

The ability to pinpoint a user's location has become a fundamental aspect of modern personal communication. Similarly, the capability to detect the presence and precisely determine the location of connected devices and assets will be crucial for the sustained growth and widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). This convergence, often referred to as Geo IoT or location-aware IoT, holds the potential to revolutionize numerous industry sectors.

Consider the retail landscape, for instance. Integrating location intelligence into IoT solutions can foster enhanced connectivity, streamline operational processes, and generate valuable data for both consumers and businesses. Shoppers can benefit from personalized offers, real-time inventory information, and seamless navigation within physical stores. Simultaneously, retailers can gain deeper insights into customer behavior, optimize store layouts, improve supply chain management, and enhance security through asset tracking.

A growing number of enterprises are already recognizing the transformative power of embedding location tracking within their IoT deployments. They are leveraging the inherent ability of IoT-integrated technologies to dynamically sense and interpret signals emitted and received from tagged objects or sensors in real time. This capability unlocks a diverse range of solutions and applications catering to both commercial and individual needs.

Prominent examples include the development of smart cities, where location data can optimize traffic flow, manage public utilities, and enhance citizen safety; location-based marketing, enabling highly targeted and contextually relevant advertising; and a multitude of indoor location applications within environments such as retail stores (for customer engagement and inventory management), hospitals (for asset tracking and patient flow optimization), and offices (for space utilization and employee safety).

The increasing prevalence of mobile phones and low-power Bluetooth beacons acting as transceivers is fueling the emergence of innovative application areas within location-enabled IoT. These readily available technologies are particularly driving advancements in location-based services (LBS), offering context-aware information and functionalities to users, as well as sophisticated location-based advertising and marketing strategies that deliver personalized and timely messages based on a user's proximity and behavior.

Looking ahead, location-enabled IoT is poised to become a fundamental global requirement. Unlike many traditional businesses, providers of location-aware IoT solutions will need to establish robust operational capabilities that extend far beyond their current geographical footprint.

This necessity arises from the continuous demand for on-site calibration, maintenance, and upgrades of tracking devices, such as sensors and beacons, ensuring the ongoing accuracy and reliability of these systems across diverse locations worldwide.

Furthermore, the intricacies of indoor location systems often necessitate a collaborative, partnership-driven approach to business operations. The inherent complexities of indoor environments, such as signal interference and the need for granular positioning, make strategic alliances essential. Moreover, the very components of these systems frequently involve assemblies utilizing specialized hardware and software from preferred partners.

These crucial collaborators typically include database providers for storing and managing vast amounts of location data, hardware component suppliers for sensors, beacons, and other devices, software and middleware suppliers for platform development and data processing, and contract service providers for installation, maintenance, and support services. This collaborative ecosystem is vital for delivering comprehensive and effective location-enabled IoT solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Geo IoT Infrastructure

2.2 Location, Tracking, and Reporting

2.3 Geo IoT Classification

2.4 Location Aware Technology

2.5 IoT and Location Integration

2.6 Geo IoT as a Service

2.7 Geo IoT as Productivity Enabler

2.8 Interoperable Geolocation Data

3.0 Geo IoT Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Geo IoT Devices and Components

3.2 Software Components

3.3 Geo IoT Technology

3.4 Geo IoT Applications

4.0 Geo IoT Company Analysis

4.1 Apple Inc.

4.2 Air-Go

4.3 Bosch.IO GmbH

4.4 Cisco System Inc.

4.5 CloudTags Inc.

4.6 Elecsys Corporation (Lindsay Corporation)

4.7 ESRI

4.8 Estimote Inc.

4.9 Insiteo

4.10 Navisens Inc.

4.12 Inpixon (Nanotron Technologies)

4.13 Skyhook

4.14 TruePosition

4.15 Google Inc.

4.16 IBM Corporation

4.17 Microsoft Corporation

4.18 Qualcomm Technologies

4.19 Wireless Logic

4.20 Ubisense Group

4.21 Pitney Bowes

4.22 HERE Technologies

4.23 Verizon Connect (Telogis)

4.24 TIBCO Software

4.25 Zebra Technologies

4.26 CenTrak (Awarepoint)

4.27 Navigine

4.28 Continental Mapping Company (GISinc)

4.29 Ubiscale

4.30 Sewio Networks

4.31 GeoTraq

4.32 Totalmobile Company (GeoPal)

4.33 Intersec

4.34 Geotab

4.35 Dmti Spatial

5.0 Geo IoT Market Analysis and Forecast 2025 - 2030

5.1 Global Geo IoT Market 2025 2030

5.2 Global Geo IoT Market by Product and Solution

5.3 Global Geo IoT Market by Technology

5.4 Global Geo IoT Market by Location Deployment

5.5 Global Geo IoT Market by Application

5.6 Global Geo IoT Market by Industry Vertical

5.7 Global Geo IoT as a Service Market 2025 - 2030

5.8 Global Geo IoT Market by Region

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Device Manufacturers

6.15 Social Media Companies

6.16 Workplace Solution Providers

6.17 Enterprises and Governments

6.18 Geo IoT Service Providers

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900