Used Cars Market In Europe Set To Grow At 4.6% CAGR As Consumers Seek Budget-Friendly Alternatives | Suvs Lead; Projected To Surpass US$292 Billion By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$725.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1.14 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.1.1 Raw material suppliers
3.1.1.2 Component suppliers
3.1.1.3 Manufacturers
3.1.1.4 Technology providers
3.1.1.5 End use
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.2 Technology & innovation landscape
3.3 Patent analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Price trend
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Rising cost of new vehicles
3.6.1.2 Growing demand for affordable mobility
3.6.1.3 Digitalization and online used car platforms
3.6.1.4 Increasing vehicle durability and reliability
3.6.1.5 Shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Lack of standardization and quality assurance
3.6.2.2 Rising competition from new car sales and leasing models
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hatchback
5.3 Sedan
5.4 SUV
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Fuel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Gasoline
6.3 Diesel
6.4 Hybrid
6.5 Electric
6.6 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Peer-to-peer
7.3 Franchised dealers
7.4 Independent dealers
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Personal
8.3 Commercial
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Western Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 Austria
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Switzerland
9.2.5 Belgium
9.2.6 Luxembourg
9.2.7 Netherlands
9.2.8 Portugal
9.2.9 Rest of Western Europe
9.3 Eastern Europe
9.3.1 Poland
9.3.2 Romania
9.3.3 Czechia
9.3.4 Slovenia
9.3.5 Hungary
9.3.6 Bulgaria
9.3.7 Slovakia
9.3.8 Croatia
9.3.9 Rest of Eastern Europe
9.4 Northern Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 Denmark
9.4.3 Sweden
9.4.4 Finland
9.4.5 Norway
9.4.6 Rest of Northern Europe
9.5 Southern Europe
9.5.1 Italy
9.5.2 Spain
9.5.3 Greece
9.5.4 Rest of Southern Europe
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Alphartis Deutschland
10.2 AMAG Schweiz
10.3 Autotorino Italien
10.4 AVAG Holding Deutschland
10.5 Avemo Deutschland
10.6 Bernard Frankreich
10.7 Bertel O. Steen Norwegen
10.8 Bilia Schweden
10.9 BPM Frankreich
10.10 BymyCar Frankreich
10.11 Car Avenue Frankreich
10.12 Chopard Lallier Frankreich
10.13 D'Ieteren Auto Belgien
10.14 Eden Auto Frankreich
10.15 Emil Frey Schweiz
10.16 Fahrzeug-Werke Lueg Deutschland
10.17 Feser, Graf & Co. Deutschland
10.18 GCA Groupe Frankreich
10.19 Gottfried Schultz Deutschland
10.20 Gueudet Frankreich
