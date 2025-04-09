Robomarkets Expands Opportunities For Retail Clients: New Stocks, Etfs, And Enhanced Trading Conditions

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, a leading regulated brokerage company, continues to expand its range of investment opportunities for its clients. The R StocksTrader platform has added new assets, including stocks from the US, Europe, the UK, Switzerland, and UCITS ETFs. This update includes over 1,160 new instruments, significantly expanding investment opportunities for traders and investors.

New trading instruments

R StocksTrader users can now access the following assets:



679 US stocks

391 European and UK stocks

73 Swiss stocks 23 UCITS ETFs

The newly added instruments cover a range of economic sectors, including finance, technology, healthcare, industrials, and consumer goods. Some of the most notable new assets include:



Technology : Vimeo Inc., Ziff Davis Inc., Similarweb Ltd.

Consumer goods & services : Despegar Corp, Gambling Group Ltd., Zhihu Inc.

Healthcare & Biotechnology : Inari Medical Inc., Surmodics Inc., USANA Health Sciences Inc.

Financials : BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust, WSFS Financial Corporation. Industrials & Manufacturing : James Hardie Industries plc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Additionally, key UCITS ETFs have been introduced, including:



iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS USD Dist

Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS iShares Core MSCI World UCITS

Enhanced trading conditions

In addition to expanding the list of assets, RoboMarkets has also enhanced its trading conditions:



Zero commission on European stocks and ETFs

Lower spreads – markup rates have been halved UCITS ETFs are available for retail clients, enabling greater portfolio diversification

Expanded investment opportunities

Adding new instruments and enhanced trading conditions make RoboMarkets an even more attractive platform for retail investors. The Company remains committed to expanding client opportunities by offering access to leading global markets with competitive trading conditions.

For more information, visit the RoboMarkets website .

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a registered trademark comprising:



RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH – a German broker that offers financial services exclusively to residents of EU/EEA countries, regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) under registration no.154068

RoboMarkets Ltd – a European broker regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license no. 191/13. The Company provides professional traders with reliable access to multiple financial markets with competitive conditions

RM Investment Bank Ltd – an Asian investment bank regulated by the Labuan FSA under licence no. 210138BI RFund AIFLNP V.C.I.C. Ltd – a European Alternative Investment Fund regulated by CySEC under licence no. LPAIF118/2014

Media contact:

[email protected]

