The College Of Commercial Arbitrators And American University Washington College Of Law To Host Summit II Celebrating The 100Th Anniversary Of The Federal Arbitration Act And Supplemental Protocols For Expeditious, Cost-Effective Commercial

Washington, D.C., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 5, 2025, the College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA) and the Center on International Commercial Arbitration at American University Washington College of Law (WCL) will host Summit II at WCL in Washington, D.C. to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) and to supplement the CCA Protocols for Expeditious, Cost-Effective Commercial Arbitration (CCA Protocols). The event promises to be a landmark occasion, bringing together thought leaders, legal professionals, and arbitrators to reflect on the history of the FAA, evaluate its impact, and discuss its future, while focusing on an update of the CCA Protocols to account for changes in arbitration since they were first published in 2010.

The Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), enacted in 1925, marked a pivotal moment in the evolution of dispute resolution in the United States. The FAA was designed to promote the enforcement of arbitration agreements and provide a more efficient, cost-effective alternative to litigation. Over the last century, the FAA has shaped the way businesses resolve disputes, fostering an environment of contractual freedom and dispute resolution flexibility that has become essential to the modern commercial world.

The CCA Protocols were the work product of the CCA at the first Summit in 2009. The Protocols have influenced changes in arbitral rules to promote expeditious arbitral proceedings and cabin the costs of arbitration without compromising fairness and impartiality.

"The Federal Arbitration Act has been foundational to the practice of commercial arbitration for the last 100 years, allowing arbitration to serve as an effective mechanism for resolving complex disputes,” explained Dana Welch, President of the College of Commercial Arbitrators, regarding the significance of Summit II.“And the CCA Protocols have been an invaluable adjunct to achieve the goals underlying the FAA."

Summit II will offer an exceptional opportunity for thought leaders, legal professionals, and arbitrators to engage in discussions that will influence the trajectory of commercial arbitration in the United States and abroad for years to come. As the FAA enters its second century, the updated CCA Protocols will ensure that arbitration remains a cost-effective tool for resolving disputes promptly and fairly in a fast-paced global economy.

Event Details:

Date: June 5, 2025

Location: American University Washington College of Law, Washington, D.C.

CCA Arbitration Talk, the College's official podcast, provides additional insider information about Summit II in episode 4, “Summit II: A Centennial Celebration of the FAA.”

About the College of Commercial Arbitrators

Founded in 2001, the CCA is an exclusive, invitation-only organization that promotes excellence in commercial arbitration, both in the U.S. and internationally. CCA Fellows possess the professional training, experience, and judgment to handle the most complex and challenging arbitration assignments. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership, CCA makes significant contributions to the field of commercial dispute resolution. For more information or to find an arbitrator, visit .

About the Center on International Commercial Arbitration at Washington College of Law

The Center on International Commercial Arbitration at American University Washington College of Law is a leading institution dedicated to advancing the study and practice of international commercial arbitration. It fosters academic excellence, training, and research to support the global arbitration community.

