Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report 2025 | Forecast To Reach $36.8 Billion By 2034 At 4.1% CAGR | Next-Gen Wi-Fi Solutions Fuel Adoption Across Smartphones, Tablets, And Smart Home Devices
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$24.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$36.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing IoT adoption
3.2.1.2 Advancements in Wi-Fi technology
3.2.1.3 Expansion of smart devices
3.2.1.4 Rise in smart city initiatives
3.2.1.5 Growing trend of 5G integration
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High production cost
3.2.2.2 Security concerns
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Band, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Single
5.3 Dual
5.4 Tri band
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by MIMO Configuration, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 SU-MIMO
6.3 MU-MIMO
6.3.1 1x1 MU-MIMO
6.3.2 2x2 MU-MIMO
6.3.3 3x3 MU-MIMO
6.3.4 4x4 MU-MIMO
6.3.5 8x8 MU-MIMO
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Standards, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 IEEE IEEE IEEE (Wi-Fi 6 & Wi-Fi 6E)
7.5 IEEE IEEE 802.11n (SB and DB)
7.7 EEE Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Smartphones
8.3 Tablet
8.4 Desktop PC
8.5 Laptop
8.6 Connected home devices
8.7 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Broadcom
10.2 ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO. LTD.
10.3 HiSilicon
10.4 I&C Technology
10.5 Infineon Technologies
10.6 Intel Corporation
10.7 MediaTek, Inc.
10.8 Microchip Technology Inc.
10.9 MORSE MICRO
10.10 Newracom
10.11 NXP Semiconductors
10.12 ON Semiconductors
10.13 PERASO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
10.14 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
10.15 Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
10.16 Renesas Electronics Corporation
10.17 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.18 Silicon Laboratories
10.19 STMicroelectronics N.V.
10.20 Telit
10.21 Texas Instruments Incorporated
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment