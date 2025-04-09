Port Equipment Industry Set To Surge To $33.1 Billion By 2034 As Containerization Expands
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$19.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$33.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.1.1 Manufacturers
3.1.1.2 Technology providers
3.1.1.3 Service providers
3.1.1.4 End use
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.2 Technology & innovation landscape
3.3 Patent analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Cost breakdown analysis
3.6 Price trend
3.7 Impact forces
3.7.1 Growth drivers
3.7.1.1 Growth in global trade & containerization
3.7.1.2 Port automation & digitalization
3.7.1.3 Expansion & modernization of ports
3.7.1.4 Increasing demand for bulk cargo handling
3.7.1.5 Environmental regulations & green port initiatives
3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7.2.1 High initial investment costs
3.7.2.2 Port congestion and capacity constraints
3.8 Growth potential analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Equipment, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Cargo handling equipment
5.2.1 Ship-to-shore (STS) cranes
5.2.2 Rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes
5.2.3 Straddle carrier
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Bulk material handling equipment
5.3.1 Ship loaders & unloaders
5.3.2 Hoppers & grabs
5.3.3 Conveyor systems
5.3.4 Bucket wheel reclaimers
5.4 Port infrastructure equipment
5.4.1 Mooring systems
5.4.2 Dredging equipment
5.4.3 Floating cranes
5.4.4 Winches & capstans
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Operation, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Manual
6.3 Semi-automated
6.4 Fully automated
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Propulsion, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Diesel
7.3 Electric
7.4 Hybrid
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 UK
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Russia
8.3.7 Nordics
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 MEA
8.6.1 UAE
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Anhui Heli
9.2 CVS Ferrari
9.3 Doosan Industrial Vehicle
9.4 Gottwald Port Technology
9.5 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
9.6 Hyundai Heavy Industries
9.7 JCB
9.8 Kalmar
9.9 Konecranes
9.10 Liebherr Group
9.11 Lonking Holdings Limited
9.12 Manitou Group
9.13 Marine Travelift
9.14 Mitsubishi Logisnext
9.15 Sany Heavy Industry
9.16 Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)
9.17 Terex
9.18 Toyota Industries
9.19 TTS Group ASA
9.20 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology
