26/11 Attack Survivor Devika Rotawan Celebrates Rana’S Extradition; Demands Death Penalty

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case, is being brought to India aboard a special plane after exhausting his legal options in the United States. Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 26/11 attack at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and a key witness who identified Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, expressed her gratitude and relief at this development, calling it a significant victory for India.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Devika Rotawan shared her feelings about the extradition of Rana.

“I am very happy that Tahawwur Rana is finally being brought to India. I first want to thank both the Indian and US governments. This is a big victory for us. I am so happy about this,” she said.

Rotawan, who has been a vocal advocate for justice for the victims of the attacks, further emphasised her hopes for a swift conclusion to the case.

“Now, after bringing Tahawwur Rana, I want information to be gathered quickly, and I want him to be punished accordingly. He should be hanged," she added firmly.

She further asserted that such criminals will always be punished no matter what.

“Many individuals who have harmed India have fled the country, but wherever they go, they will eventually have to face justice in India. No matter where they are, they will be punished one day,” Rotawan asserted.

The survivor also praised the Indian government for its action in securing Rana's extradition after a protracted battle.

“I see that the government is trying to secure punishment for the accused as quickly as possible. Sixteen years have passed since 26/11, and now Rana is being brought to India. It's a little late, but at least he is finally being brought here. I am very happy about this," she stated.

Reflecting on the tragic night of the attacks, Devika recalled her personal experience of the events.

“The night of 26/11 is something no one can ever forget. I can never forget that night, nor would I ever want to forget it. To forget it would be like forgiving terrorism, and that's something I never want to do," she said.

She continued,“That night, I was with my father and brother at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus when we crossed Kasab's path. I saw him firing, and my father also saw him along with Ismail. On June 10, 2009, my father and I went to court and identified Kasab.”

Rotawan, who was hit by a bullet in her leg, expressed her ongoing commitment to supporting the legal process and her willingness to appear in court again if needed.

"I am always ready to be there in court. I was ready then, and I am ready now. Even if I'm told tomorrow that I need to come, I will," she said.

In addition to her calls for swift justice, Rotawan urged the government to intensify efforts against terrorism.

“I am very happy with the government's actions against terrorism. They want to bring the terrorist to justice and punish him as quickly as possible. There is no greater victory than this. After that, we will feel that justice has been fully served. The officers who were martyred will receive the tribute they deserve,” she stated.

Devika Rotawan also demanded the death penalty for Rana.

"I would like the government to punish him as soon as possible. First, gather information on how many terrorists are still operating in Pakistan. The masterminds who are still there - who knows what plans they might be making? We need to know everything. After this, Rana should be given the death penalty," she concluded.

After the US Supreme Court rejected Tahawwur Rana's petition to stop his extradition to India, he is slated to land in the country soon and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is taking his custody.

It is unclear whether he would be brought to Delhi or Mumbai. However, sources said that he is likely to land in Mumbai, where the 26/11 attacks were executed. The sources also said that he would spend the initial few weeks in NIA custody.

Rana is being brought to India to face legal consequences for his role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai that killed 157 people.