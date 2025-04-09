403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian-born US lawmaker suggests that Kiev should give up region
(MENAFN) Ukrainian-born US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has stated that Ukraine must consider ceding territory to Russia for its survival and called for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s resignation. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Indiana Republican emphasized that Ukraine currently has no leverage to demand the retention of its territories, especially given the ongoing Russian control over much of the battlefield.
Spartz, who previously supported US military aid to Ukraine, now backs President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives, criticizing President Joe Biden’s strategy and his prolonged support for Kiev. She argued that quick victories in wars are vital for democracies and warned that indefinite conflict will not benefit Ukraine.
The congresswoman also criticized Zelensky, calling him the biggest threat to Ukraine’s future. She urged Ukrainians to vote him out of office if he runs again, suggesting that failure to do so could result in the loss of more territory. Despite his term officially expiring in May 2024, Zelensky remains in power, continuing to push for NATO membership, which was a primary justification for Russia’s invasion in 2022. Spartz has previously accused Zelensky of not addressing corruption and criticized his diplomatic conduct during his meeting with Trump in February.
Spartz, who previously supported US military aid to Ukraine, now backs President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives, criticizing President Joe Biden’s strategy and his prolonged support for Kiev. She argued that quick victories in wars are vital for democracies and warned that indefinite conflict will not benefit Ukraine.
The congresswoman also criticized Zelensky, calling him the biggest threat to Ukraine’s future. She urged Ukrainians to vote him out of office if he runs again, suggesting that failure to do so could result in the loss of more territory. Despite his term officially expiring in May 2024, Zelensky remains in power, continuing to push for NATO membership, which was a primary justification for Russia’s invasion in 2022. Spartz has previously accused Zelensky of not addressing corruption and criticized his diplomatic conduct during his meeting with Trump in February.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment