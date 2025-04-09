403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO chief highlights Japan's significant role amid China's military expansion
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday underscored the increasing significance of Japan's role as the alliance closely observes China's "rapid" military expansion. During his visit to the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on Tuesday, Rutte remarked that "Tokyo is of particular importance," cautioning that Beijing is "building up its armed forces, including its navy, at a rapid pace."
He stressed the need for vigilance, stating, "We cannot be naive and we really have to work together to assess what is happening."
Rutte informed reporters that the United States has urged NATO to strengthen its ties with the Indo-Pacific Four—Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea—not through collective defense under Article 5, but by collaborating in areas such as defense, industrial capacity, and innovation. He also raised concerns about recent Chinese military exercises near Taiwan.
This visit follows last month's trip to Japan by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who reaffirmed that the US-Japanese alliance is the “cornerstone of freedom, prosperity, security, and peace in the Indo-Pacific.” Reports from last year suggested that NATO is contemplating the establishment of its first office in Asia, potentially in Tokyo, while Japan initiated its own NATO mission in Brussels in January.
Both Beijing and North Korea have previously criticized NATO's expanding presence in the region, accusing the alliance of trying to create an “Asian NATO.” Notably, Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven nations that is not part of NATO.
Rutte is in Tokyo for a two-day trip and is set to meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and other officials.
He stressed the need for vigilance, stating, "We cannot be naive and we really have to work together to assess what is happening."
Rutte informed reporters that the United States has urged NATO to strengthen its ties with the Indo-Pacific Four—Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea—not through collective defense under Article 5, but by collaborating in areas such as defense, industrial capacity, and innovation. He also raised concerns about recent Chinese military exercises near Taiwan.
This visit follows last month's trip to Japan by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who reaffirmed that the US-Japanese alliance is the “cornerstone of freedom, prosperity, security, and peace in the Indo-Pacific.” Reports from last year suggested that NATO is contemplating the establishment of its first office in Asia, potentially in Tokyo, while Japan initiated its own NATO mission in Brussels in January.
Both Beijing and North Korea have previously criticized NATO's expanding presence in the region, accusing the alliance of trying to create an “Asian NATO.” Notably, Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven nations that is not part of NATO.
Rutte is in Tokyo for a two-day trip and is set to meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and other officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment