Hunter Biden requests from Obama-era representative to assist Ukrainian firm
(MENAFN) Hunter Biden reportedly reached out to a US State Department official in 2016 to request assistance for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where he served on the board. According to the New York Times, released federal documents show that Biden sent a letter to John Phillips, the American ambassador to Rome, asking for help in arranging a meeting between Burisma representatives and the governor of Tuscany to address licensing issues related to a project in the region.
At the time, Hunter Biden was working for Burisma, having joined its board in 2014 after the Maidan revolution in Ukraine. The letter, written on Burisma’s letterhead, asked Phillips for “support and guidance” in facilitating the meeting. In response, Phillips stated that he had a "good working relationship" with the governor and would involve a senior embassy official to help make contact with Italian authorities.
Hunter Biden did not mention his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, in the letter, though he did reference a personal meeting he had with Phillips during a Biden family trip to Rome in 2015. The requested meeting never took place, and the letter did not result in any further action. Phillips later claimed he did not recall receiving the letter, and Burisma did not comment.
Hunter Biden’s connections with Burisma have been controversial, with past testimonies alleging that Hunter sought his father’s influence to disrupt a Ukrainian investigation into the company. Joe Biden, however, denied any wrongdoing and stated he had no knowledge of his son's business dealings.
