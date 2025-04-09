Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast To Reach US$13.44 Billion By 2030 At 12.19% CAGR | Next-Gen Sequencing And PCR Breakthroughs Fuel Innovation In Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.44 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of cancer worldwide necessitating early diagnosis methods
5.1.1.2. Supportive government initiatives and policies for the adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tools
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Concerns associated with low abundance and fragile nature of the circulating tumor cells
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Availability of funding to expand cancer research in the field of liquid biopsy
5.1.3.2. Significant use of microarrays and next-generation sequencing (NGS)
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Data privacy concerns and ethical issues in liquid biopsy technology
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Biomarkers: Significant utilization of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) versatile in identifying genetic changes
5.2.2. Sample: Rising usage of blood-based liquid biopsies owing to their broad clinical applications and robust data support
5.2.3. Type: Evolving usage of assay kits for early detection and screening of cancer symptoms
5.2.4. Technology: Increasing preference for the multi-gene parallel analysis using next-generation sequencing (NGS), offering higher throughput data
5.2.5. Indication: Burgeoning preference for liquid biopsy tests for breast cancer due to its high prevalence
5.2.6. End-User: Proliferating usage of the liquid biopsy test across the clinical diagnostic laboratories
5.2.7. Application: Exponential utilization of the liquid biopsy for early cancer screening
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Biomarkers
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cell-free DNA
6.3. Circulating Tumor Cells
6.4. Circulating Tumor DNA
6.5. Extracellular Vesicles
7. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Sample
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Blood Based
7.3. Urine Based
8. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Assay Kits
8.3. Instruments
8.4. Services
9. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Multi-gene Parallel Analysis using NGS
9.3. Single-gene Analysis using PCR Microarrays
10. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Indication
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cancer Indication
10.2.1. Breast Cancer
10.2.2. Colorectal Cancer
10.2.3. Lung Cancer
10.2.4. Melanoma
10.2.5. Prostate Cancer
10.3. Non-Cancer Indication
11. Liquid Biopsy Market, by End-User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic & Research Centers
11.3. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
11.4. Hospitals
11.5. Physician's Office Laboratories
12. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Early Cancer Screening
12.3. Recurrence Monitoring
12.4. Therapy Selection
12.5. Treatment Monitoring
13. Americas Liquid Biopsy Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Argentina
13.3. Brazil
13.4. Canada
13.5. Mexico
13.6. United States
14. Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Australia
14.3. China
14.4. India
14.5. Indonesia
14.6. Japan
14.7. Malaysia
14.8. Philippines
14.9. Singapore
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Taiwan
14.12. Thailand
14.13. Vietnam
15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Denmark
15.3. Egypt
15.4. Finland
15.5. France
15.6. Germany
15.7. Israel
15.8. Italy
15.9. Netherlands
15.10. Nigeria
15.11. Norway
15.12. Poland
15.13. Qatar
15.14. Russia
15.15. Saudi Arabia
15.16. South Africa
15.17. Spain
15.18. Sweden
15.19. Switzerland
15.20. Turkey
15.21. United Arab Emirates
15.22. United Kingdom
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
16.3.1. Mayo Clinic and Lucence join forces to expand global liquid biopsy access
16.3.2. PanGIA Biotech and Canary Oncoceutics partner to pioneer an AI-integrated urine-based liquid biopsy
16.3.3. QIAGEN expands liquid biopsy automation portfolio
16.3.4. Strand Life Sciences launches liquid biopsy test for improved cancer diagnosis
16.3.5. Novigenix unveils an AI-powered multimodal liquid biopsy approach that integrates cfDNA analysis and mRNA immune profiling
16.3.6. SOPHiA GENETICS partners with the European Liquid Biopsy Society to advance decentralized liquid biopsy solutions
16.3.7. Hitachi High-Tech and Gencurix forge strategic partnership to revolutionize cancer molecular diagnostics through advanced liquid biopsy and digital reporting for personalized treatment decisions
16.3.8. Personalis and Tempus partner to advance precision liquid biopsy diagnostics
16.3.9. Renovaro Biosciences to acquire Cyclomics to transform liquid biopsy technology
16.3.10. Myriad Genetics expands its oncology portfolio by acquiring Precise Tumor and Precise Liquid assays from Intermountain Precision Genomics
16.3.11. Veracyte strengthens liquid biopsy platform with C2i Genomics acquisition
16.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
16.4.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
16.4.2. Illumina, Inc.
16.4.3. QIAGEN N.V.
16.4.4. Guardant Health, Inc.
