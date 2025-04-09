Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 10 April at 15:00. Two series will be offered for sale, a non-indexed series LBANK CB 29 and an inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 31.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the non-indexed series LBANK CB 25 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 98.103.

Expected settlement date is 16 April 2025.

The covered bonds will be issued under the bank's covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ... .