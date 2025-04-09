403
JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo Will Present A New Compact Crossover JAECOO J5 In The Summer Of 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo will present a new compact crossover JAECOO J5 in Russia in the summer of 2025. The car combines modern technologies, premium comfort and a high level of cross-country ability. This makes it an excellent choice for city and suburban trips. Customers will be able to evaluate all the capabilities of the new product at the JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership.
JAECOO J5 is a car created in accordance with the concept of Inspiration from Nature. Its appearance is distinguished by elegant lines and recognizable features of the brand. The signature radiator grille with massive horizontal slats and strict optics give the model an expressive appearance. The rear lights with dynamic animation emphasize the stylish character of the car. A proven technical platform underlies JAECOO J5. This ensures a combination of power and efficiency. The car is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine paired with a continuously variable transmission. This tandem ensures a smooth ride and economical fuel consumption of 7.2 liters per 100 km in a combined cycle. The car accelerates to 100 km/h in 10 seconds. Ground clearance of 190 mm and adapted suspension make the crossover a universal solution for city traffic and for country trips. The length of the car is 4.38 m, the width is 1.86 m and the height is 1.65 m.
The JAECOO J5 interior is designed for passenger comfort and is suitable for traveling with pets. The interior space features an ergonomic layout, premium finish made of environmentally friendly materials and increased wear resistance. A special folding ramp allows small animals to easily climb into the car. The extended profile of the rear sofa provides additional convenience. Ventilated seats and an intelligent climate control system maintain an optimal temperature and prevent the spread of hair throughout the car.
JAECOO J5 combines a classic off-road character and modern technology. Intelligent assistants, a digital instrument panel and a multimedia system with voice control make every trip comfortable. The well-designed suspension ensures confident movement on any surface.
"JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo customers will be among the first to personally evaluate the new JAECOO J5 model in the summer. This crossover embodies the brand's philosophy. It combines stylish design, innovative technologies and thoughtful comfort. We are pleased to offer our customers a car that meets high modern requirements. It will be available at the JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership very soon," – Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West division, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
