War Update: 161 Clashes In Past Day, Including 58 In Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 161 combat engagements have been recorded along the Ukrainian frontlines while in the Pokrovsk direction alone, Ukraine repelled 58 Russian assaults.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Russians launched a missile attack and 91 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, employing three missiles and 162 guided bombs. Almost 4,900 artillery strikes have been recorded, of which 100 involved multiple rocket launchers, as well as 2,180 kamikaze drone attacks.

Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Uhroidy, Turia, Pokrovka, Myropilske, Dmytrivka, Mala Rybytsia, and Krasnopillia in Sumy region, Zoria, Romanivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Bohatyr, Zirka, Tolste, and Voskresenka in Donetsk region, Novopavlivka, Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region, Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region, and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Ukraine's aviation, missile and artillery units hit 10 enemy manpower and equipment clusters.

AFU: Enemy attempts to advance to western bank of Oskil in Kupiansk sector

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks in the Vovchansk area.

Five Russian attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk direction where assaults were repelled near Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance near Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Nove, and Kolodiaz.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults toward Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka. and in the Verkhniokamyianske area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six clashes were recorded in the areas of Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Kurdiumivka.

Russia says Mozdok airfield comes under attack

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops launched 18 attacks near Ozarianivka, Toretsk, and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders held back 58 assault and offensive attempts by the Russians in the areas of Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novo-oleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Dniproenerhia, and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the invaders carried out three attacks towards Vilne Pole and in the Burlatske area.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults in the Stepove and Lobkove areas.

In the Prydniprovia direction, no clashes were recorded, the General Staff emphasized.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukraine's forces repelled 25 Russian attacks. The enemy carried out 35 airstrikes using 50 guided bombs, and 323 artillery strikes, including seven rocket volleys.

As noted by the General Staff, no changes were reported in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's war casualty toll has reached an estimated 927,580, including 1,270 killed or wounded in action over the past 24 hours.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine