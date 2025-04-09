403
How Post-War Situation Will Continue To Develop Mainly Depends On Armenia, Says President
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “How the post-war situation will continue to develop mainly depends on Armenia,” said the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as he addressed an international forum themed“Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.
“We restored our territorial integrity, sovereignty, put an end to separatism and took control of our borders. For us, this issue is done. But it doesn't mean that we will just ignore potential threats and potential danger. We must always be ready to push back,” noted the head of state.
