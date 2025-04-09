403
Health Minister: New Maternity Hospital Meets Int'l Standards With Refined Human Touch
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- The new maternity hospital has been equipped according to the highest international standards that combines medical precision with a refined human touch, said Kuwait Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi Wednesday.
This came in a speech during the opening of the new maternity hospital in the presence of the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and state officials.
"We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, for your continued support and tireless follow-up," said Dr. Al-Awadhi.
The minister also noted that this project is part of a series of developmental, construction, and infrastructure projects that have been launched and are still ongoing in the country, with a series of upcoming health openings and initiatives aimed at strengthening the health infrastructure and expanding the scope of specialized services.
"This hospital is only the beginning of a new chapter in the specialized medical care provided by the state to its citizens," he added. (end)
