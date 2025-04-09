Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
83,000 Domicile Certificates Granted To Non-State Subjects In 2 Years In J & K: Govt

2025-04-09 05:04:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday disclosed that around 83,742 domicile certificates have been granted to non-state subjects in the Union Territory over the past two years.

In a written response to MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para, the government said that around 35,12,184 domicile certificates have been issued in two years across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister Incharge also added that out of which, 83, 742 have been granted to individuals from outside the erstwhile state.

It is noteworthy that the legislator Para had sought details on the number of domicile certificates issued to non-locals across Jammu and Kashmir during the last 2 years.

