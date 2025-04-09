Did You Raise SPO Salary, Regularization Issues With Home Minister: Dy CM Asks BJP

Talking to reporters here, Choudhary said that SPOs have been demanding regularisation and better pay for the last ten years despite playing a key role in the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.“These are the issues that should be discussed in the House, but BJP members seem more interested in media attention than the people's problems,” he said.

“BJP legislators entered the House only to create disturbances and did not speak about vital issues like electricity, water, schools, roads, hospitals, unemployment or the concerns of daily wage workers,” the Deputy Chief Minister alleged.

“We have formed a committee to look into the regularizing daily wagers, but BJP continues to ignore these matters,” he said.

Choudhary said the Speaker had given his ruling and the House must be run according to the Constitution.“Still, we hope for a meaningful session. But looking at their behaviour, BJP members are likely to continue the disruption,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He also said that young people in Jammu and Kashmir are performing well in sports, especially in rural areas, but no one, including BJP leaders, is talking about their needs.“This House belongs to the people. It is not a party meeting. Elected representatives must use this platform to raise the people's voice,” he said.

Asked about extending the session, he said the decision lies with the Speaker.“I am the Deputy CM, but I am also an elected MLA. I want to speak for my people,” he said.

Choudhary said everyone in a democracy has the right to speak, but BJP tries to suppress that voice inside and outside the House.“They've never succeeded in doing that,” he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now