MMU Not Allowed To Hold Meeting Over Waqf Issue: Mirwaiz

The MMU was scheduled to meet at the mirwaiz's residence in the Nigeen locality of the city here. The mirwaiz is the Hurriyat Conference chairman and the chief priest of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Office of @MirwaizKashmir has been informed by the authorities that the important meeting of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) at his residence, regarding the Waqf Bill will not be allowed,” the office of the mirwaiz said on X.

It claimed that all lanes and bylanes leading to the residence of the mirwaiz have been“sealed”.

“Religious representatives from all districts of J&K, including Ladakh, Kargil and Jammu belt had reached the valley to attend this important meet, aimed at discussing the serious concerns of the Muslim community regarding the recently passed Waqf Bill,” it added.

Meanwhile, the mirwaiz said it was“strange” that even a discussion on the serious issue was“barred”.

“Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) important meet regarding the recent Wakf Amendment Act was not allowed to take place at my residence by authorities. Religious representatives of J&K, including from Ladakh, Kargil and Jammu had reached the valley to attend this meet today.

“It is strange that even a discussion to deliberate on this serious issue and respond peacefully by Muslim scholars and religious institutes in this Muslim majority region is barred,” he said in a post on X.

He said every political party could freely express its views on the issue in Parliament and this right should also be extended to the Muslim political and religious representatives of Jammu and Kashmir.

The MMU, the mirwaiz said, has decided that the joint resolution on this matter prepared in consultation with all members will be read out in mosques and at all religious congregations on Friday.

He added that the MMU extends its full support to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on the issue.

“MMU extends its full support to @AIMPLB_Official and will stand by the Board in whatever course of action it deems appropriate to address the issues arising from the new law,” he said in the post.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now