US Biotech Company Revives Dire Wolf
(MENAFN) A long-extinct wolf species, the "dire wolf," which vanished 12,500 years ago, has been brought back to life by a biotech company based in the United States.
This marks the first successful "de-extinction" in history, a revolutionary achievement.
Colossal Biosciences, a genetic engineering firm from Texas that also created the colossal woolly mouse, revealed on Monday that its scientists utilized ancient DNA, cloning, and gene-editing techniques to bring three dire wolf pups into existence.
They achieved this by altering the genes of a gray wolf, which is the closest surviving relative of the now-extinct species, resulting in a hybrid that closely mirrors its ancient counterpart.
CEO Ben Lamm commented, “This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works.”
The revived dire wolves include two male pups, Romulus and Remus, as well as a female pup named Khaleesi. Additionally, Colossal has two litters of red wolves, originating from three distinct genetic lines.
The red wolf pups include one female named Hope and three males named Blaze, Cinder, and Ash.
Since 2021, Colossal has been engaged in efforts to resurrect other extinct animals such as the mammoth, dodo, as well as Tasmanian tiger. However, this is the first time the company has publicly shared its progress on the revival of the dire wolf.
The resurrected wolves are kept in a large, protected area, surrounded by high fencing and constantly watched by cameras, security personnel, as well as drones to ensure their safety and well-being.
