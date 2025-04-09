403
Germany plans on preparing kids for war
(MENAFN) Germany's Interior Ministry is advising schools to prepare students for potential crises and war, according to a report by Handelsblatt. This recommendation comes amid rising concerns over the security situation in Europe, particularly following the stalled Ukraine peace talks and the broader impact of the ongoing conflict. The ministry has emphasized the importance of civil defense education in schools, suggesting that children be trained in crisis response and emergency preparedness.
The Bundeswehr, Germany’s military, has projected that a Russian attack on NATO territory within the next four to seven years is a “realistic scenario,” prompting calls for increased readiness. In response, the Interior Ministry has proposed that schools incorporate crisis training into their curricula, and that every household store emergency supplies.
These calls for greater "civic readiness" are not limited to Germany; other European nations, including Poland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, are also taking steps to prepare their populations for potential emergencies. This includes restating Cold War-era preparedness measures like bomb shelters and public safety guides. Meanwhile, Russia has consistently dismissed the notion of attacking NATO countries, despite the ongoing tensions sparked by the war in Ukraine.
