403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexican Peso Holds Steady At 20.87 After Week Of Volatility: April 9 Market Analysis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of 07:10 UTC today, the USD/MXN is trading at 20.87239, showing a minimal decrease of -0.00616 (-0.03%) from yesterday's close.
The trading session opened at 20.87855, with the exchange rate fluctuating between a high of 20.88335 and a low of 20.81107 so far this morning. This represents relatively stable conditions in early trading, despite recent volatility in global markets.
The Mexican peso extended its losing streak for the third consecutive day against the dollar yesterday, with the USD/MXN pair trading at 20.72, up 0.25%. This followed a significant jump on Friday (April 4), when the pair surged 1.77% from 19.9432 to 20.2955.
Market sentiment improved slightly yesterday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested potential trade deals with major partners, though this was tempered when the White House confirmed that 104% tariffs on China had officially gone into effect.
Tariff Concerns Driving Market Volatility
The peso's recent weakness stems primarily from ongoing trade tensions, even as Mexico has been temporarily exempted from the broad reciprocal tariffs announced by President Trump that affected over 180 nations.
"Any announcement suggesting a significant decline in the trade outlook could exert further pressure on the exchange rate," cautioned Christian de la Huerta, an economist at Finamex. This sentiment reflects the market's continued sensitivity to trade-related developments.
Despite exemptions from the broader tariff structure, concerns remain about potential tariffs on Mexican auto exports, with industry analysts watching closely for any policy shifts that could impact the country's critical manufacturing sector.
Economic Outlook and Central Bank Policy
Market participants are awaiting the release of Mexico's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March, which is expected to rise slightly. The data will be crucial for Banco de Mexico' upcoming monetary policy decisions.
According to Citi Mexico's Expectations Survey, most economists project further easing by Banco de Mexico, with expectations of a 50 basis point rate cut in May. Despite these anticipated cuts, Mexico's benchmark rate of 9.00% remains significantly higher than U.S. rates, continuing to support the peso through carry trade appeal.
Technical Analysis Suggests Further Volatility
The technical outlook for USD/MXN remains bullish in the short term. The pair has successfully cleared the confluence of the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) near 20.34/36, maintaining upward momentum.
If strength continues, buyers could target the March 4 peak at 20.99, followed by the year-to-date high of 21.28. Conversely, if USD/MXN moves below 20.34, the first support would be the psychological 20.00 level, with a breach potentially exposing the 200-day SMA at 19.80.
Fund Flows and Investment Trends
Recent investment flow data shows significant movement in global markets. For the week ended March 26, total estimated inflows to long-term mutual funds and ETFs reached $13.18 billion.
Equity funds saw substantial inflows of $13.51 billion, contrasting with bond funds which experienced outflows of $1.02 billion. Commodity funds attracted inflows of $2.81 billion, indicating investor interest in alternative assets amid market uncertainty.
Expert Commentary and Market Outlook
A deputy director of analysis at a major bank noted, "A great deal will also hinge on the response from the Mexican government... there exists a possibility of retaliation from Mexico, which could heighten temporary fluctuations of the peso."
Chicago Fed Governor Austan Goolsbee remarked that tariff rates being implemented are "much more than what the Fed had been modelling," signaling potential challenges for U.S. monetary policy amid changing trade dynamics.
Forward Projections
Despite recent volatility, analysts expect the Mexican peso to remain relatively stable in coming months. Based on median predictions from foreign exchange experts, the currency is projected to experience only a slight decrease of 0.4% over the next six months.
According to Trading Economics models and analyst expectations, the USD/MXN is expected to trade at 20.38 by the end of this quarter.
Historical Context
The peso has had a volatile start to April, moving from 20.330 on April 1 to 19.949 on April 3, before jumping to 20.437 on April 4. This follows a March that saw steady appreciation from mid-month lows, with the average exchange rate for March 2025 at approximately 20.227 pesos per dollar.
Looking at the broader picture for 2025, the peso has shown relative strength compared to its 2024 levels, with market participants continuing to monitor both domestic economic indicators and external trade developments that could impact Mexico's economic outlook in the coming quarters.
The trading session opened at 20.87855, with the exchange rate fluctuating between a high of 20.88335 and a low of 20.81107 so far this morning. This represents relatively stable conditions in early trading, despite recent volatility in global markets.
The Mexican peso extended its losing streak for the third consecutive day against the dollar yesterday, with the USD/MXN pair trading at 20.72, up 0.25%. This followed a significant jump on Friday (April 4), when the pair surged 1.77% from 19.9432 to 20.2955.
Market sentiment improved slightly yesterday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested potential trade deals with major partners, though this was tempered when the White House confirmed that 104% tariffs on China had officially gone into effect.
Tariff Concerns Driving Market Volatility
The peso's recent weakness stems primarily from ongoing trade tensions, even as Mexico has been temporarily exempted from the broad reciprocal tariffs announced by President Trump that affected over 180 nations.
"Any announcement suggesting a significant decline in the trade outlook could exert further pressure on the exchange rate," cautioned Christian de la Huerta, an economist at Finamex. This sentiment reflects the market's continued sensitivity to trade-related developments.
Despite exemptions from the broader tariff structure, concerns remain about potential tariffs on Mexican auto exports, with industry analysts watching closely for any policy shifts that could impact the country's critical manufacturing sector.
Economic Outlook and Central Bank Policy
Market participants are awaiting the release of Mexico's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March, which is expected to rise slightly. The data will be crucial for Banco de Mexico' upcoming monetary policy decisions.
According to Citi Mexico's Expectations Survey, most economists project further easing by Banco de Mexico, with expectations of a 50 basis point rate cut in May. Despite these anticipated cuts, Mexico's benchmark rate of 9.00% remains significantly higher than U.S. rates, continuing to support the peso through carry trade appeal.
Technical Analysis Suggests Further Volatility
The technical outlook for USD/MXN remains bullish in the short term. The pair has successfully cleared the confluence of the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) near 20.34/36, maintaining upward momentum.
If strength continues, buyers could target the March 4 peak at 20.99, followed by the year-to-date high of 21.28. Conversely, if USD/MXN moves below 20.34, the first support would be the psychological 20.00 level, with a breach potentially exposing the 200-day SMA at 19.80.
Fund Flows and Investment Trends
Recent investment flow data shows significant movement in global markets. For the week ended March 26, total estimated inflows to long-term mutual funds and ETFs reached $13.18 billion.
Equity funds saw substantial inflows of $13.51 billion, contrasting with bond funds which experienced outflows of $1.02 billion. Commodity funds attracted inflows of $2.81 billion, indicating investor interest in alternative assets amid market uncertainty.
Expert Commentary and Market Outlook
A deputy director of analysis at a major bank noted, "A great deal will also hinge on the response from the Mexican government... there exists a possibility of retaliation from Mexico, which could heighten temporary fluctuations of the peso."
Chicago Fed Governor Austan Goolsbee remarked that tariff rates being implemented are "much more than what the Fed had been modelling," signaling potential challenges for U.S. monetary policy amid changing trade dynamics.
Forward Projections
Despite recent volatility, analysts expect the Mexican peso to remain relatively stable in coming months. Based on median predictions from foreign exchange experts, the currency is projected to experience only a slight decrease of 0.4% over the next six months.
According to Trading Economics models and analyst expectations, the USD/MXN is expected to trade at 20.38 by the end of this quarter.
Historical Context
The peso has had a volatile start to April, moving from 20.330 on April 1 to 19.949 on April 3, before jumping to 20.437 on April 4. This follows a March that saw steady appreciation from mid-month lows, with the average exchange rate for March 2025 at approximately 20.227 pesos per dollar.
Looking at the broader picture for 2025, the peso has shown relative strength compared to its 2024 levels, with market participants continuing to monitor both domestic economic indicators and external trade developments that could impact Mexico's economic outlook in the coming quarters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment