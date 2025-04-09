403
Brazil Authorizes Starlink To Deploy 7,500 Satellites Despite Industry Concerns
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved Elon Musk's Starlink to launch 7,500 additional satellites, expanding its fleet to 11,900 units.
This decision strengthens Starlink's position as the leading provider of satellite internet in Brazil, addressing connectivity gaps in remote regions. However, competitors raised concerns about orbital congestion and interference risks.
Anatel's board voted unanimously on April 8, 2025, during a virtual deliberation, bypassing public scrutiny. The decision followed a postponed analysis requested by Alexandre Freire, the case rapporteur.
The expanded license allows Starlink to use new frequency bands and will remain valid until 2027. The company paid R$102,677 for the amendment. Satellite internet providers like Viasat opposed the approval, citing risks of overcrowding in orbit and potential interference with existing systems.
Viasat claimed SpaceX would control 68% of Brazil's satellite spectrum after the expansion. Anatel dismissed these objections, stating Viasat missed its chance to contest during a 2024 public consultation.
To address industry concerns, Anatel issued a regulatory alert and initiated studies on orbital congestion, competition dynamics, and national sovereignty. Committees will evaluate the impact of Starlink's expansion on Brazil's telecommunications sector.
Starlink's low Earth orbit satellites offer faster internet speeds and lower latency compared to traditional geostationary satellites. The technology benefits rural areas where fiber-optic infrastructure is unavailable. Starlink provides download speeds between 100–200 Mbps in remote regions like the Amazon.
The expansion aligns with Brazil's digital inclusion goals but raises questions about competition fairness and orbital sustainability. Anatel must balance innovation with regulatory safeguards as satellite launches increase globally. This decision highlights the growing complexities of managing space technology in an evolving market.
