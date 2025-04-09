Amid Rumours Of Break-Up With Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Speaks About Public Scrutiny Of Actors

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie 'Odela 2', has said that actor's involuntarily sign up for the public scrutiny of their personal and professional lives on public platforms.

The actress, who reportedly parted ways from her rumoured beau Vijay Varma, recently spoke with IANS about the widespread scrutiny about her life on both personal and professional fronts, and how there's no escape for an actor from it.

She also shared that the scrutiny doesn't have an impact on an actor's job, as they learn and evolve with time to keep the noise at bay and focus on their work.

Tamannaah told IANS,“When you become an actor, you have agreed to scrutiny of your career and your personal life. To be honest, I don't take anything personally, I just try to put out my perspective in the most honest possible way. People will always have an opinion, and that's fine. It's their opinion, and we respect that. Having said that, I don't take any of it personally, and I feel like the job of an actor is pretty much the same”.

She further mentioned,“The formats are going to change, technology is going to evolve, we are going to consume cinema and content differently as times move. A creative person's or an artiste's job is to make you feel something, I'll try and do that in every format or genre that I work in”.

Talking about 'Odela 2', the actress essays the role of Shivashakti in the film, which is a sequel to the hit 2022 Telugu crime-thriller 'Odela Railway Station'. Earlier, in March this year, the actress also spoke on the tag“Milky Beauty” that she is often associated with, and had an empowering response.

She said at an event,“Why did you look at a milky beauty and thought she could be Shivashakti? He (the director of 'Odela 2') doesn't look at a milky beauty as something that has to be shamed or to feel bad about, glamour in a woman is to be celebrated and we women must celebrate ourselves, then we can expect others to celebrate us”.

Her words reflect her confidence and the changing perception of women in cinema, where strength and glamour can co-exist.

The actress has established herself as one of the most sought after in Indian cinema, with a career spanning over a decade across multiple film industries.

'Odela 2' is set to debut in cinemas on April 17.