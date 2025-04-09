403
Poll indicates Germany’s AfD draws level with Merz’s conservatives
(MENAFN) Support for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has now reached the same level as the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, according to a recent poll. The INSA survey, conducted for Bild newspaper, revealed that both the AfD and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) coalition each hold 24% of the vote, a shift that comes as the CDU/CSU continues coalition talks after the February federal election.
The poll showed the AfD gained 1% since February, while the CDU/CSU lost 2%. The Social Democrats (SPD) maintained 16% support, while the Greens and Left Party both garnered 11%. The poll, conducted between March 31 and April 4, surveyed 1,206 voters.
Bild described this result as a worst-case scenario for the CDU/CSU, with an unnamed official predicting the AfD could surpass the Union bloc by Easter. Although the CDU/CSU won the largest share of the vote in the February election with 28.5%, CDU leader Friedrich Merz is currently in negotiations to form a new government and is expected to become the next chancellor.
Merz has ruled out any coalition talks with the AfD, citing their opposition to Germany’s Western alliances, the euro, and NATO. Despite this, the CDU has acknowledged it may need AfD support to enforce stricter migration policies, which remain a major issue for both parties as Germany faces growing challenges with asylum seekers. This issue has been particularly highlighted by incidents involving migrants, including a recent stabbing attack in Berlin.
