South Korea's opposition leader steps down for Presidential bid
(MENAFN) Lee Jae-myung, the prominent leader of South Korea's main opposition party, the Democratic Party (DP), stepped down from his role as chairman on Wednesday in order to focus on his presidential campaign for the elections scheduled on June 3rd. This snap election was prompted by the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose short-lived declaration of martial law in December led to his ousting.
Regarded as a frontrunner, Lee is anticipated to officially declare his candidacy for the presidency on Thursday, as reported by Seoul-based news agency.
At 61 years old, Lee narrowly lost the presidential election in 2022 to Yoon but later guided the DP to a significant victory in the parliamentary elections held in April of the previous year.
