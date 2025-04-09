403
Belgian Premier affirms no EU nation will detain Netanyahu on ICC warrant
(MENAFN) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has stated that no European Union country would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes during the Gaza conflict. De Wever expressed understanding of Hungary's decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute, the treaty granting ICC authority, and suggested that other EU nations, including Belgium, would similarly resist such a move.
The ICC has criticized Hungary for its stance, noting that the country is still obligated to cooperate with the court. However, De Wever emphasized the political and practical realities of the situation, saying that no European country would carry out the arrest of Netanyahu if he visited their territory.
This comment stirred controversy within Belgium’s ruling coalition, with some distancing themselves from De Wever’s remarks, while opposition parties accused him of undermining international law and aligning with leaders who disregard judicial authority. The ICC’s arrest warrants were issued in November for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes linked to the 2023 Gaza conflict.
Earlier, Poland had offered Netanyahu protection during a visit to Auschwitz, but he declined the invitation. Other European leaders, including Germany’s Olaf Scholz and France, have also expressed reluctance to arrest Netanyahu, with France suggesting he should have diplomatic immunity under the Rome Statute, a position that the ICC disputes.
