Functional Mushroom Market Size To Worth USD 62.18 Billion By 2032 CAGR Of 9.14% During 2025-2032

NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:The global functional mushroom market was valued at USD 31.09 billion in 2024. It is expected to grow steadily, reaching USD 33.72 billion in 2025 and projected to hit USD 62.18 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific led the market in 2024, accounting for 51.72% of the global share. In the United States, the functional mushroom market is also on a strong growth trajectory, with its value anticipated to reach approximately USD 8.92 billion by 2032. This growth is largely driven by rising consumer interest in functional foods and the increasing popularity of medicinal mushrooms among health-conscious individuals.Mushrooms consisting of adaptogenic benefits beyond their nutritional value are known as functional mushrooms. The growth in the functional mushroom industry can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with specialty mushrooms. Consumers are recognizing the advantages of these mushrooms, contributing to their increased demand.Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled“Functional Mushroom Market Size, Share and Gobal Report, 2025-2032”.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:.Half Hill Farm Inc. (U.S.).Real Mushrooms (Canada).Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd. (Japan).SWADESHI Mushroom Spawn Laboratory (India).Nikkei Marketing Limited (Canada).Concord Farms (U.S.).Pan's Mushroom Jerky (U.S.).Mitoku Co. Ltd. (Japan).Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises Inc. (Canada)Segmentation Analysis:Cordyceps Segment to Dominate due to Its Valuable PropertiesOn the basis of type, the market is fragmented into Chaga mushrooms, Shiitake mushrooms, Reishi mushrooms, Cordyceps mushrooms, Turkey Tail mushrooms, Lion's Mane mushrooms, and others. The cordyceps segment is touted to maintain its dominance in the global market. This is due to its energy-boosting properties through the production of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP). This quality appeals to consumers seeking natural ways to boost vitality and stamina, driving segmental growth.Pharmaceutical Segment to Dominate Owing to Broad Pharmacological ActivitiesIn terms of application, the market is divided into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and food and beverages. The pharmaceutical segment is likely to lead the market. Functional mushrooms are recognized for their broad spectrum of pharmacological activities, such as antiallergic, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. This extensive range of health benefits makes them attractive for pharmaceutical purposes, supporting segment growth.In terms of region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Report Coverage:The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the leading factors favoring the industry growth over the coming years. It focuses on key aspects such as product type and leading companies. The report further provides insight into the major trends boosting the global business scenario. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth is also included in the report.Drivers and Restraints:Varied Applications of Functional Mushrooms in the Nutraceutical Sector to Spur Market GrowthThe mushroom market is experiencing growth as the nutraceutical and dietary supplements industry recognizes the potential of medicinal mushrooms. These mushrooms are increasingly valued for their health benefits, which drives product demand. Moreover, ongoing research into the bioactive compounds and medicinal properties of mushrooms is actively progressing. This research is leading to the development of innovative drugs and therapeutic treatments, making a significant contribution to the functional mushroom market growth.However, the high prices associated with medical mushrooms pose a substantial barrier to market growth, potentially restricting access for a wider consumer base.Regional Insights:Asia Pacific Market to Dominate Owing to Long-standing Cultural Use of MushroomsAsia Pacific is set to dominate the global functional mushroom market share. Long-standing cultural use of mushrooms for well-being, combined with a modern emphasis on health and nutrition due to urbanization, fuels the demand for medical mushrooms in functional foods and supplements, thus promoting market growth.North America is slated to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing health consciousness among consumers, driven by age-related issues and busy lifestyles, promotes the adoption of a health-focused lifestyle. This leads to a demand for functional supplements with botanical ingredients such as medical mushrooms.Competitive Landscape:Major Players Enter Partnerships to Strengthen their Product PortfolioLeading functional mushroom manufacturers such as Avida Global are expanding via partnerships and acquisitions. This approach is driven by the goal of increasing their presence in the wider plant-based medicinal products sector and catering to a diverse international market.Ask For Customization:Key Industry Development:August 2023 – Applied Food Sciences Inc. (AFS), one of the leaders in supplying functional and organic ingredients, announced its equity investment and partnership with KÄÄPÄ Biotech, a Finland-based company. The strategic partnership would help AFS expand its botanical portfolio by adding Nordic-grown medical mushroom extracts. The extracts would be used in food, beverages, and supplements.January 2023 – Pawse, a pet wellness company, introduced Mighty Mushrooms, a new medical mushroom-based pet product. The new product included USDA Certified Organic extracts made from Chaga, Maitake, Shiitake, Reishi, and Turkey Tail mushroom varieties.Read Related Insights:Quick Service Restaurants Market Size, Share, Growth, 2032Seafood Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, 2032Wagyu Beef Market:Dehydrated Vegetables Market:

