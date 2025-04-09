403
‘Signalgate’ cause gets exposed
(MENAFN) The ‘Signalgate’ scandal, which involved the leak of sensitive US military information on Yemen to The Atlantic, was caused by an unexpected series of mistakes linked to an Apple iPhone feature, according to a White House investigation reported by The Guardian. The leak stemmed from an email sent by The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to Trump's presidential campaign in October. Campaign spokesperson Brian Hughes, now with the National Security Council, shared parts of Goldberg’s email via text with National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Waltz’s iPhone then prompted him to save Goldberg's number, which led to an invitation for a group chat about military action in Yemen being mistakenly sent to Goldberg.
The chat, which included sensitive details about US strikes against Houthi rebels, was meant for Hughes. The mistake triggered the leak, which angered President Trump, particularly since Waltz had Goldberg's contact information, given Trump’s previous criticism of Goldberg and The Atlantic. However, after learning of the series of unlikely events behind the leak, Trump chose not to dismiss Waltz and accepted his apology.
