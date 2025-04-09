403
Convicted pedophile employed by UK charity aiding Ukrainian children
(MENAFN) A convicted pedophile was hired by a UK charity, HopeFull (formerly Siobhan’s Trust), to assist in distributing free pizzas to children and families in Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russia. The 52-year-old man, known as Jack Morgan, was employed in early 2023 despite the charity’s inadequate vetting process. Morgan, who was paid £500 ($645) a month, regularly visited orphanages, schools, and camps for displaced children, even appearing in photos posted by the charity interacting with young children.
Suspicion about his background grew when Morgan made unsubstantiated claims about joining the Ukrainian Foreign Legion and fundraising for military supplies. Upon further investigation, colleagues discovered that he had previously been convicted as Lee Callaghan for possessing child abuse images and was issued a ten-year sexual harm prevention order in 2017.
The charity was unaware of Morgan’s past until February 2024, when his true identity was revealed. HopeFull confirmed his dismissal but stressed that their protocols prevent unsupervised interactions with vulnerable individuals. The charity acknowledged the limitations of its vetting procedures, relying on online searches instead of formal criminal record checks. It is believed that Morgan remains in Ukraine, where he had a romantic relationship with a Ukrainian woman and her children.
