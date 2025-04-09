403
Iran orders army to be on high alert
(MENAFN) Iran has put its military on high alert and warned neighboring countries with American military bases not to support potential US strikes. This move comes after US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging direct talks to halt Tehran’s nuclear program, with a threat of military action if no agreement is reached. Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, rejected Trump's call for direct talks, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissing it as "meaningless" and questioning the sincerity behind the threats.
Iran has informed countries like Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, and Bahrain that allowing US forces to use their airspace or territory would be seen as an act of hostility, carrying severe consequences. Khamenei reportedly ordered the military alert. Tehran had previously agreed to a nuclear deal in 2015, but the US withdrew in 2018 and reinstated sanctions, prompting Iran to scale back its compliance. While Iran remains open to indirect negotiations through Oman, it insists on talks based on equal footing. Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, emphasized Iran’s readiness for war if necessary.
Russia has also criticized US threats, calling for restraint in the situation.
