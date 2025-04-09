Net Asset Value(S)
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
9 APRIL 2025
In advance of the proposed allotment of new shares on 10 April 2025, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV as at 31 December 2024 was 54.5p per share.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment