Global And China Automotive Micromotor And Motion Mechanism Industry Report 2025: Focus On Smart Cockpits, HUD Flip, CID, Seats, And EPS Motor Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the development of automotive technology, the application of micromotors is expanding. For example, micromotors are more frequently seen in smart cockpits, autonomous driving systems, and battery management systems of electric vehicles. Different numbers of motors can significantly affect the complexity of automotive applications and user experience in some functions. As major brands pay more and more attention to user experience, the demand for automotive micromotors will continue to grow.

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Micromotor and Motion Mechanism Industry Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

More automotive micromotors and motion mechanisms are used in a single vehicle, especially in cockpits, autonomous driving and other scenarios.

Automotive micromotors specifically refer to motors with small volume and capacity as well as output power below several hundred watts. As the key components in automobiles, micromotors generally meet the requirements of automobiles for power, precise control, energy conservation and environmental protection. Automotive micromotors feature high torque, low noise, small size, light weight, easy use and constant speed operation.

Automotive micromotors are widely distributed in engines, chassis, bodies and accessories of automobiles. Automotive micromotors are mainly used in brake assist (brake assist motors), power steering (power steering motors), seat adjustment (seat adjustment motors), wipers (wiper motors), air conditioning adjustment, idle speed controllers, radiator fans (heat dissipation), etc.

Typical application scenarios of automotive micromotors: smart cockpits

Automotive intelligence has become an important criterion for ordinary consumers. As the embodiment of automotive intelligent technology, smart cockpits integrate displays, interaction, operating systems, chips and other technologies and products, and will lead the automotive industry's intelligent transformation into the next stage. Automotive micromotor control systems will still play a huge role as driving mechanisms that enable the movement of electric components inside smart cockpits.

HUD flip motor solutions

HUDs can map important information, such as driving speed, water temperature, etc., on the holographic half mirror on the windshield, so that the driver can see important information clearly without having to lower his/her head. In essence, HUDs are designed to improve driving safety, but some HUDs on the market have some defects. For example, the display information cannot be seen in a normal sitting position and must be pushed forward at an angle to be seen (in this case there is no micromotors), which seriously affects driving safety.

For the obtuse-angle intelligent opening and closing of HUDs, micro DC motors are added to the HUDs. The transmission systems composed of input shafts, reversing mechanisms and output gears can adjust the angle of the HUDs. In terms of heat dissipation, micromotors control the rotation of fans to effectively control the temperature of HUDs.

CID motor solutions

A CID is an important part of the interior of a modern car. It is usually located in the center of the cluster and can be easily viewed and operated by the driver and front passenger. In order to flexibly adjust the position and angle of the screen for the driver who can read information more intuitively and interact conveniently, two movement methods are designed for the CID: one is an electric-driven automotive screen that can slide left and right along the track; the other is a display that can be vertically raised and lowered by an electric drive device.

In spite of different moving directions, they share the same technical principle, involving motor drive, electronic control systems, mechanical structures, sensors, etc. The core lies in motors, which provide power to drive the sliding and lifting of the screen. The motors, which can be DC motors, stepper motors, or other types, are connected to the on-board power supply via cables.

With the advancement of intelligent driving technology, the information that drivers need to judge and be reminded of is increasing. Traditional display technology is clearly not up to the task, so the installation of smart screens is inevitable.

Seat motor solutions

Micromotors can adjust seat angles, seat massage and other functions to reduce rider fatigue and provide a comfortable riding experience.

Electric seats powered by electric motors use transmission devices and actuators to adjust the position, height, and backrest of each seat. More luxurious ones can even adjust the thigh support, lumbar support, etc. to make the driver or passengers comfortable. Depending on functions, an electric seat usually has 4 micromotors and can have up to 8 ones.

By parts and features, electric seat adjustment motors can be divided into tilt motors, front vertical motors, rear vertical motors, slide rail motors, headrest motors, lumbar support motors, seat belt pretensioner motors and leg support motors.

Motors play a main role in electric seat adjustment actuator modules. For example, a lumbar support adjustment mechanism is mainly composed of a motor, a nut, a torsion spring, a pressure plate, etc. For lumbar support motors, Johnson Electric has proposed a solution that adopts a lightweight design and is 60% smaller in size than normal lumbar support motors on the market. It has high torque, with a maximum stall torque of up to and it boasts high efficiency, with a maximum working efficiency of up to 66%.

Typical application scenarios of automotive micromotors: chassis

EPS motor solutions

An EPS (Electric Power Steering) system is a power steering system that relies on an electric motor to provide auxiliary torque. It consists of a torque sensor that detects the driver's steering torque, an EPS ECU that calculates the torque based on the torque signal and controls the motor drive, a motor that generates power, and a reducer that transmits the motor drive force to the steering mechanism.

The global EPS motor market is steadily expanding and is expected to hit RMB19.77 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.01% from 2024 to 2030. However, due to technical barriers, financial barriers and customer barriers, the entry threshold of the EPS motor industry is relatively high.

In terms of technology, EPS motor design should consider parameters such as torque development and stability, motor noise, and motor speed. The relatively complex design process requires large-scale simulation and physical testing experiments. And as part of the EPS system, the motor should coordinate with sensors, ECUs and other components well in terms of integration. Therefore, the motor per se and its extended attributes require that EPS motor manufacturers should be ready in talents and technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Automotive Micromotors



Definition and Classification

System Definition

System Components

Definition

Classification

Development Trends

Policies and Standards

Application Fields of Automotive Micromotors

Application Fields

Segments - Smart Cockpit

Segments - Body

Segments - Chassis

Segments - Thermal Management

Automotive Micromotor Market

Demand

Average Usage Per Vehicle, 2024-2030E

Global and China Automotive Micromotor Industry Statistics, 2024-2030E (Attachment: Detailed Data)

Global Market Size, 2024-2030E

Chinese Market Size, 2024-2030E

Price Trend, 2024-2030E

Operation of Major Automotive Micromotor Manufacturers

China Foreign

Automotive Micromotor Application Segmentation - Cockpit



Automotive Display

Definition

Market Overview

Mainstream Strategies

Electric Ceiling Screen - Definition

Sliding CID - Definition

Rotating CID - Definition

Rotating CID - Electric Components

CID Market

Automotive Display Adjustment Motor Solutions of Topband Motor

Automotive Display Adjustment Motor Solutions of Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics

HUD

Definition

Market Overview

Flip Motor

HUD Flip Motor Solutions of Suppliers

HUD Flip Motor Solutions of Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics

Electric Seating

Definition

Components

Adjustment Motor Types

Structure

Functions

Working Principle

Development Trends of Functions

Configuration

Tilt Motor - Definition

Tilt Motor - Working Principle

Tilt Motor - Supplier Solutions

Tilt Motor - Suppliers

Vertical Motor - Definition

Vertical Motor - Supplier Solutions

Slide Motor - Definition

Slide Motor - Supplier Solutions

Headrest Motor

Lumbar Support Motor, Leg Support Motor

Electric Seat Motor - Suppliers

Active Pretensioner Seat Belt

Active Pretensioner Seat Belt - Definition

Seat Belt Pretensioner Motor - Definition

Seat Belt Pretensioner Motor Solutions of Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics

Electric Air Outlet

Introduction

Definition

Classification

Electric Air Outlet Motor - Definition

Smart Fragrance - Definition

Smart Fragrance - Configuration

Electric Air Outlet, Smart Fragrance - Supplier Solutions

Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics

Electric Steering Wheel

Electric Steering Wheel - Definition

Electric Steering Wheel - Working Principle

Steering Wheel Adjustment Motor Solutions of Suppliers Steering Wheel Adjustment Motor Suppliers

Automotive Micromotor Application Segmentation - Body



Window Regulator

Classification

Cost Breakdown

Anti-pinch Performance

Development Trends

Motor Structure

Supplier Solutions

Suppliers

Electric Sunroof

Definition

Structure

Development Trends

Electric Sunroof Closing Motor Solutions of Suppliers

Electric Tailgates

Definition

Classification

Functions

Configuration

Market

Structure

Electric Strut Motor Solutions of Suppliers

Tailgate Lock Motor Solutions of Suppliers

Emergency Braking System

Induction Tailgate

Motor Suppliers

Electric Side Door

Definition

Structure

Cost Breakdown

Market Overview

Configuration

Electric Suction Door - Definition

Electric Suction Door - Configuration

Electric Sliding Door - Definition

Electric Sliding Door - Structure

Door Motor Solutions of Suppliers

Cleaning System

Definition

Wiper System - Definition

Wiper System - Supplier Solutions

Wiper System - Core Suppliers

Light Cleaning System

Light Adjustment System

Classification

Motor Adjustment System

AFS

Light Adjustment Motor Solutions of Suppliers

Electric Rearview Mirror

Definition Motor Solutions of Suppliers

Automotive Micromotor Application Segmentation - Chassis



EPS System

Definition

Classification

Other parts

Motor Classification

Barriers to Entry into the Motor Industry

Motor Solutions of Suppliers

Motor Suppliers

EHB System

Working principle

Status Quo:

Development Trends

EHB Motor Solutions of Suppliers

Bosch iBooster

EPB System

Definition and Functions

Working Principle

Motor Definition

Motor Solutions of Suppliers Motor Suppliers

Automotive Micromotor Application Segmentation - Thermal Management



VISU

Langxin Electric

Solutions of HASCO KSPG Nonferrous Components (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. BorgWarner's Solutions

Chinese Automotive Micromotor Suppliers



SHB

Johnson Electric

Techtrue Electric

Ningbo HMC

Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics

Ningbo MIMZEN Motor

Kinmore

Fenghui Motor

Jiangxi Dellsun Auto Motor Jiangsu Leili Motor

Foreign Automotive Micromotor Suppliers



Nidec

Asmo (Denso)

Mitsuba

BROSE

Valeo

DY AUTO

LG Innotek

Buhler Motor Igarashi Motors India

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900